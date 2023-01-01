Ntandose Mosibi is guest judge for Crown Chasers episode 3

Television presenter Ntandose Mosibi is the guest judge on episode 3 of the Miss South Africa television series Crown Chasers which airs on Sunday, July 23 at 16h00 on SABC 3. She joins the show’s regular judges Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt along with series’ host Zozibini Tunzi.

Episode 3, titled Down to Business, showcases the importance of understanding business and sees the finalists introduced to MoFaya energy drinks and tasked with creating their own innovative energy drink can. They are briefed, alongside a teammate, to build a business plan or marketing strategy for their specific product. The episode closes with another elimination leaving just nine finalists.

Says Mosibi: “I’m so proud to have been a guest judge alongside Bonang and Leandie. It was an amazing experience and I hope I brought my brand of flair and all the fire that fuels every single thing we do at MoFaya.”

Tell us about the challenges the finalists’ faced and how did you think they fared?

“The gorgeous young women did exceptionally well throughout. Though some initially battled to integrate their personal values with those of their team mate, they quickly rose to the challenge (as expected) and managed to perform under intense pressure. These are Miss South Africa 2023 finalists after all!”

Do you think Crown Chasers is a good idea?

“Absolutely! It’s taken pageantry and reality show to a whole new level. The combination of not only how hard the ladies work but also what goes into making a Miss South Africa and the competition come alive.”

What are you looking for when it comes to a potential Miss South Africa 2023?

“A beautiful soul that lights up the room! Miss South Africa needs to be someone who understands that winning the competition is qualifying for the job, then the real work begins. I am looking for a humble yet confident victor, one that sees value in inspiring people through their success. Someone who stands up for the voiceless and does so with grace and humility.”

Any advice for the remaining contestants?

“Authenticity, authenticity, authenticity. Be true to who and what you are. Evolve, grow, adapt, be inspired by the world around you. Stand firm and grounded by your values. Have fun and enjoy this life changing experience.”

Crown Chasers viewers and Miss South Africa fans are encouraged to vote for their favourite Crown Chaser via the official Miss South Africa App which can also be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Voting is open until August 7 at 10h00.

After the final episode of Crown Chasers is broadcast, seven finalists will remain to strut their stuff at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13, in the hope of being crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International. SABC3 is the official broadcast partner.

Don’t miss Crown Chasers on Sundays (16:00) and the repeat (22:00). The live broadcast of Miss South Africa 2023 is Sunday, 13th of August (19:00), kicking off with the Red Carpet at (18:30) and will be repeated on the 28th of August (21:30) on S3 and SABC Plus. SABC+ is available for download from Apple and Android App Stores.