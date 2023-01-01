Nic de Jager, RSG broadcaster

Frederik Nicolaas de Jager fondly known as Nic was inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s Radio Awards ceremony. He turns 83 years this year and sounds like a melody on air! He was one of the first broadcasters at the SABC in Commissioner Street in the years that the SABC’s offices were situated in the centre of Johannesburg city. He joined the broadcaster in the 1960s and was one of the “golden voices” of the most popular radio serials in the 1970s. He was also a very successful film and TV actor when TV started in South Africa with more than 10 productions to boast about. Nic was also chosen as one of the very first TV news readers at the SABC.

He was a presenter and producer at SABC Radio from 1966-1974 at the then Afrikaanse Diens. “Nic se goed”, a classical music program on RSG on Sundays at 12:00 is very popular. He plays his choices of classical and opera pieces from his private collection, combined with short a story about it, or general commentary about life in general. It’s one of the most popular programs on RSG and what would have started as a 13-week series, is already on air for more than 9 years and boasting over 450 episodes!

As radio voice artist his interpretations, delivery and reading of poetry on RSG are filled with a timeless beauty and resonance that wows listeners time and time again.

As a seasoned broadcaster, voice artist, actor, producer and photographer, Nic is truly an Afrikaans legend!