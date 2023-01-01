NEW YEAR, NEW FACES

2023 ended with Kwaito and Lizzy jumping the broom, the Seakamelas finally having moved to their double storey house, Mapitsi getting an opportunity of a lifetime at Berry Fm and Ivy and Obed Kgomo being on the brink of a possible reconciliation.

This year brings dirty secrets bubbling to the surface, budding new relationships, a fallen star, and a high-speed car chase. With new stories, sometimes comes new faces.

Tsietsi and Pule turn up the charm at Bazaruto and Pretty and Eunice are impressed, leaving Lehasa and Leeto green with envy. Could these 2 gentlemen just be their knights in shining armour?

Tsietsi will be played by Pholoso Mohlala and will be airing from the 26th of January 2024. The character of Pule will be played by Themba Manganyi, to start airing on the 31st of January 2024.

Brendan Maphake will be playing the character of Amukelani from 2nd of February 2024. Amu is the new addition to the Turf High learners and causes a stir when he leaves the girls smitten and all the boys feeling intimidated. He soon becomes the bane of Paxton’s existence, when a certain young lady is drawn to Amu like a moth to a flame.

Nkosi owns a well-established security company and is the perfect definition of ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’ when he quickly comes to Lehasa’s rescue in his time of need. The character of Nkosi will be played by Nyaniso Dzedze. Look out for him from the 12th of February 2024.

For more information and interview opportunities contact SABC1 Publicity.

Angeke Bas’khone with Skeem Saam weekdays at 18:30, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!