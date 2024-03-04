NEW TIMESLOT SKEEM SAAM MOVES TO 19:30 – 4 MARCH 2024

Johannesburg, 17 January 2024 – SABC1 officially announces that the popular daily drama Skeem Saam will move to the new timeslot of 19:30, starting 4 March 2024.

The decision to move Skeem Saam to 19:30 is in line with SABC Video Entertainment’s strategy to amplify its primetime local drama offering to its viewers from 19:30 to 21:30 with SABC1s Skeem Saam, Generations- The Legacy, Uzalo and SABC2s Muvhango. The SABC will host two hours of back-to-back drama on the SABC Video Entertainment platform, intentionally targeting a broader audience and ensuring the platform remains competitive.

Skeem Saam, started in 2011 and created by Winnie Serite, has been broadcast on SABC1 at 18:30. The show, set in Johannesburg and Turfloop, revolves around the ups and downs of teenagers trying to find their way through life’s struggles.

Over the years, viewers have seen the character of Mapitsi grow from being a teenage mother to getting married to the father of her child and recently launching a career as a radio presenter. Kwaito and Lizzy grew from being high school enemies to walking down the aisle, Leeto purchasing Bazaruto and losing a licence to practice law after his murder conviction and MaNtuli moving into her dream double-story house.

With the new timeslot comes intriguing storylines full of suspense and intense drama. A Human Trafficking drama unfolds in Turfloop, someone goes down for murder, a soccer star blows up his millions, and there is a new hot couple in town.

“For years, the SABC1 audience has made a plea, requesting to change the Skeem Saam timeslot, stating that the show timeslot is too early for some as the show broadcasts during the travelling time for a lot of the viewers. For SABC1, we see this as an opportunity to make the channel edgier and braver and adapt to the audience’s needs. The world of television is an exciting platform where we should not be afraid to adapt while upholding our responsibility to shape the youth and societal roles.” – SABC1 Channel Head: Ofentse Thinane.

“A timeslot change in our 12th season will definitely be a big change for us and it is something we will have to adjust to. However, we are positive that the change will give us an opportunity to expand and reach a larger audience. We have great stories lined up, and we can’t wait for our viewers to tune in.” – Peu Communications Solutions Publicity Manager: Sumaya Petersen Mogola.

For more information, publicity photos and interview opportunities, contact the SABC1 Publicity office.

Angeke Bas’khone with the Skeem Saam new timeslot change to 19:30 starting 4 March 2024, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!