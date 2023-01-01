NEW SEASON. NEW FACES. NEW TITLE SEQUENCE

In the leadup to Season 12, the storyline centres around 2 young boys discovering a dangerous hidden treasure, that leaves one of their lives and a budding relationship hanging in the balance. The Magongwa and Maputla families exchange angry words and accusations, leaving us wondering if they will ever be able to get past their differences.

The 1st episode of Season 12 sees the return of Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla’ under unfavourable circumstances that threaten to tear a young couple apart.

The character of ‘Tbose’ has been recast and will now be played by actor and dancer, Hungani Ndlovu.

A new character is also being introduced to the show. Tazz Nginda will be playing the character of Sisanda Qhubeka. A charming, marketing strategist who oozes

sex appeal and great confidence. But not everyone will welcome him with open arms, as he subtly stirs trouble that leaves the Maphosa kingdom divided.

Look out for Tazz from the 14th July 2023.

While we still plan to retain our original DNA through authentic and spectacular storytelling, Episode 1 of Season 12 will welcome a new, fresh and modern opening title sequence and updated logo. The concept is centred around bold expression and walking forward towards a brighter future.

So, whatever you do come the 3rd of July 2023 at 18.30pm, DO NOT SKIP INTRO!