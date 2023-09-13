NEW ADDITION TO DAILY THETHA – LALELA MSWANE

Johannesburg, 13 September 2023 – SABC1 welcomes former Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane as the new co-host of the educational talk show Daily Thetha, broadcast Mondays to Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Lalela Mswane makes her debut appearance on the show on the 23rd of October 2023 and will join Mxolisi Masango.

Mswane is a Law graduate and was crowned Miss South Africa in 2021. She was also third at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe and made history as the first black and South African woman to be crowned Miss Supranational in Poland in 2022. Philanthropy is of paramount importance in Lalela’s life, and this led to the establishment of the Lalela Foundation in 2020, which aims to empower children from parent-less backgrounds to soar beyond the boundaries that life has placed before them by providing mentorship programmes and running various charitable drives.

“I am so elated to join the Daily Thetha team and have been warmly embraced by the entire team. Being on set the past couple of weeks has brought me great joy and knowledge. I’m grateful to SABC1 and the Daily Thetha team for this wonderful opportunity and honoured to be trusted with this role. I look forward to having daily conversations that build our beautiful South Africa.” – Lalela Mswane.

“We are excited to welcome Lalela Mswane as the new presenter to Daily Thetha. Viewers will see a different side to Lalela than what she is known for. In hosting Daily Thetha, viewers will love how she connects and engages with the panel guests, the audiences and Mxolisi. Daily Thetha is her first TV presenting gig, and we wish her well on her journey on the show.” – Ofentse Thinane – Channel Head: SABC1.

Daily Thetha is an edgy, audience-driven and educational talk show that seeks to inspire the youth of Mzansi. The Talk show enables the youth of South Africa to take charge of their lives where attitude is vital. Its DNA is that of a social scientist and more leading towards broadcasting for total citizen empowerment through a diverse content offering.

The theme for Heritage Month looks at shaking the tables through imperative dialogue by unpacking principles and concepts that challenge individuals to interrogate everyday life experiences with more intent.

For more information, interview opportunities and publicity, contact the SABC1 Publicity.

Catch Daily Thetha Mondays to Thursdays at 10:30, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!

