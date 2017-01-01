Muvhango actress Vho Masindi gets capped for a PhD .

Word of Mouth Pictures is proud to announce that actress, Regina Nesengani, popularly known as Vho-Masindi in Muvhango was conferred with a PhD degree by the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Her thesis done in TshiVenda was about women abuse through dialogue on drama books written by male writers. The contention of the thesis was that because most if not all the drama books were written by men, women are often portrayed in a very negative light and are hardly portrayed as intelligent creatures who can think and make decisions for themselves.