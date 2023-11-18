MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT TO BE SCREENED LIVE ON S3 AS SOUTH AFRICA’S BRYONI GOVENDER EMERGES AS ONE OF THE FRONT-RUNNERS.

S3 is the official broadcast partner of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, taking place on Saturday, 18th of November 2023, in El Salvador, Central America. S3 will broadcast the pageant live on Sunday, 19 November, at 3am, South African time and repeat at 19:30 on the same night.

The Miss Universe beauty contest will be the third pageant to be hosted by the channel this year following the successful Miss South Africa and Miss World South Africa broadcasts.

Bryoni Govender was named Miss Universe South Africa at the Miss South Africa 2023 finale, and S3 fully supports Bryoni with the journey ahead.

Contestants from 85 countries are competing in the pageant which will be hosted for the second consecutive time by How Do I Look? host Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, along with US TV presenter Maria Menounos. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall will also serve again as backstage correspondents. John Legend will perform at this year’s pageant.

“I want the world to stop spinning on its axis so I can breathe it all in and savour this glorious time. Meeting wonderful women from all over the world and connecting with them at so many levels has been a true delight. It’s all going too quickly. I want more time to enjoy every precious moment.”- Bryoni Govender, Miss Universe South Africa.

South Africans and Bryoni’s followers can show their support by voting for her to qualify for the Semi-Final of the Miss Universe by going to the link and clicking on her picture: Welcome to the 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Vote (choicely.com).

Adds the Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil: “We are delighted with the support that South Africans are showing Bryoni, who is flying the flag high for the country. We wish her all the best as she competes on the international stage, and we know that she has what it takes to win the title as she exudes leadership, focus and passion. She has worked incredibly hard as Miss Universe South Africa and inspires a generation of young girls who wish to reach for a dream.”

“We are truly elated to have the rights to broadcast Miss Universe after a successful broadcast of Miss South Africa earlier this year. S3 continues to deliver on its strategy of bringing globally relevant events to South Africans”. – David Makubyane, Head of Platforms: Video Entertainment.

About The Miss Universe 2023: –

Contestants from 85 countries – including South Africa’s Bryoni Govender – will compete for the Miss Universe title at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, where R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event. Hosts are TV presenter Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo for the second consecutive time, along with US TV presenter Maria Menounos. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall will again serve as backstage correspondents. John Legend will perform in this year’s pageant. South Africans are hoping that Govender will be the fourth person from this country to take the title.

About S3

S3 is a revamped channel servicing the independent thinker and the progressive South African millennial. We want our viewers to open up to new lands, new content, new ideas and new ways of being. Through this new positioning, S3 invites viewers to take in all the new programming that is on offer; to open up to a dialogue with your public broadcasting channel. Ultimately, our vision is to foster the spirit of curiosity and spearhead a generation of free thinkers. S3 is opening itself up to new viewers. These viewers, who fall under the millennial umbrella, are more socially conscious and environmentally aware than their predecessors. They are progressive and open-minded and S3 will champion their frame of mind.

Open Up to new worlds of reality shows with The Miss Universe on Sunday 19th at 03:00, repeated at 19:30, only on S3.

