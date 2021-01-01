METRO FM PARTNERS WITH TOTALSPORTS FOR WOMEN’S DAY RACE

Over 20 000 women braved the cold weather on Women’s Day and hit the streets of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, to participate in this year’s edition of Totalsports Women’s Race. This race was supported by SABC’s biggest commercial radio station, METRO FM which partnered with the organizers to benefit the PinkDrive, a Non-Profit Company (NPC), that has a mammoth task of improving breast cancer awareness, education, and providing free services to the medically uninsured across South Africa.

The collaboration between Metro FM and the Total Sport Women’s Race is based on the two powerful brands’ understanding of the importance of reaching out to the larger part of the society, in ensuring that more people are educated and fully equipped with critical and relevant information pertaining to breast cancer.

The station’s Marketing Manager, Ms. Nthabeleng Nhlapo stated that “METRO FM is not only an entertainment brand but a brand that cares about its community at large and continues to seek partnerships with like-minded brands such as Totalsports who aim to contribute to societal goals of a charitable nature. The radio personalities, staff, and management volunteer in social responsibility initiatives to drive awareness and educate our listeners and demonstrate the importance of giving back to those less fortunate. As a national radio station, we are proud to have the opportunity to support the Totalsports Women’s Race, to promote awareness and assist in driving the message that early detection and screening for gender-related cancers will help prolong a life”.

METRO FM is committed to effectively and positively influencing society’s behavioral change in health-related matters.