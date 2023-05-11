METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS POP-UP CHANNEL LAUNCH

SABC Video Entertainment is proud to introduce the Metro FM Music Awards pop-up channel, to start broadcasting from the 29th of April to the 28th of May 2023 on the SABC Plus App.
As a build-up to the prestigious awards, the Metro FM Pop-Up channel will launch with the platform taking viewers down memory lane with previous Metro FM Music Awards special moments showcasing highlights from SABC1’s Selimathunzi, The Get-Together Music Special, Live Amp, and The Real Goboza Show.
The Pop-Up Channel will stream live the Metro FM Music Awards Pre-party on the 5th of May 2023, and the After Party taking place on Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm. The Metro FM Music Awards Black carpet and Main Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8 pm, with a simulcast on the Metro FM Pop-Up channel launching on SABC Plus on the 6th of May 2023.
Radio personality Lerato Kganyago and TV Presenter Katlego Maboe will host the awards. A range of South Africa’s A-list celebrities is expected to attend and participate in the awards, with media personality Somizi Mhlongo already linked to the event.
Schedule highlights:
|Dates
|Content
|Times
|29 April – 5 May 2023
7 – 14 May 2023
|Metro FM Music Awards 2010 – 2017
|20h00 – 22h00
|1 – 4 May 2023
8 – 11 May 2023
|Selimathunzi
|18h00
|29 April – 5 May 2023
7 – 14 May 2023
|Get-Together Music specials
|22h00
|Dates
|Content
|Times
|4 My 2023
|Music conference
|10h00
|5 May 2023
|Pre-party
|18h00
|6 May 2023
|Black carpet
|18h00
|Main awards
|20h00
|After party
|22h00
For more information, interview opportunities and publicity images, contact the SABC1 PR office.
Don’t miss the Metro FM Awards on SABC1 and SABC Plus, available to download from Apple and Android App Stores.