METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023 CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Following the launch of the METRO FM Music Awards (MMAs) 2023 on 18 January 2023 in Nelspruit, METRO FM management is appealing to all recording label companies and artists to submit music eligible for entry.

This year’s music submissions for the MMAs opened on Thursday 19 January 2023 and will close on 28 February 2023. The submissions can be done on www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za/ . The albums, singles and recordings eligible for entry must have been released between 28 February 2022 to 28 February 2023. The entries received will be screened for compliance with the relevant rules to check whether such entries are submitted in the correct categories and the music was recorded within the stipulated period. The purpose of this process is to ensure that each entry is eligibly entered in the right category and is not at risk of disqualification. The rules, regulations and submission checklist can be accessed from the METRO FM website.

More information for the awards can be accessed on these websites http://www.metrofm.co.za and www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za/ and the station’s social media platforms :

Facebook: METROFMSA

Twitter: @METROFMSA

Instagram: METROFMSA

TikTok: METROFMSA