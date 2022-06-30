MEDIAS STATEMENT | CHANNEL AFRICA LINE-UP CHANGES

Johannesburg – Thursday, 30 June 2022 – Channel Africa is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new sound, from 1 July 2022. The digital radio platform will introduce its new station imaging and launch a new line-up. The new line-up will introduce new and seasoned presenters from across Africa. Channel Africa which broadcasts in English, Chinyanja, Kiswahili, French and Portuguese languages is accessible across the continent on DSTV 802, Satellite PAS10 and Open View channel 628 and online.

The weekday, morning Current Affairs programme, Africa Rise & Shine, will be presented by radio host Aurielie Kalenga, followed by the dynamic duo Benjamin Moshatama and reality TV personality and radio host Palesa Tau on a show called On the Move. The station also introduces a weekday drive time show, The Upside, which will be co-hosted by seasoned journalists Zikhona Miso and Lloyd Nedohe with the 13h00 to 14h00 timeslot gaining an exclusive offering of all things business in the African Perspective with the show Business Africa hosted by Naledi Moleo.

The new weekday evening programme Afrika Tonight will be filled with robust and thought-provoking conversation and will be hosted by Khumbelo Munzehele. The station will wrap up the evening weekday programming with a broadcast from Buyalwayo in Zimbabwe through the music programme Afro Republic which has been moved to a new timeslot from midnight until 2am. The show continues with presenter Morris Touch.

The weekend line-up will be filled with back-to-back music and leisure with the return of the legendary Richard Nwaba who will continue to host African music show Africa in Song from midnight to 02h00 on Saturdays. Channel Africa also introduces a new flavour to its fresh line-up with TV presenter and Actress Gabisile Tshabalala presenting the music show, Africa Chart Toppers between 12h00 and 14h00 on Saturdays.

The Sport show, Africa @ Play will be presented by Neto Chemane with an innovative approach to sport across Africa. The Chinyanja language service continues with its well-loved show Malonje hosted by Stella Longwe on a Saturday and our Portuguese listeners will be kept dancing with Jacob Tivane on Ritmos Culture. The French language service introduces Mix Vibrations which offers Informal Knowledge Building content and presented by Jean-Jacques Dhybondo. The Kiswahili language service introduces the Current Affairs programme Darubini ya Afrika on weekdays between 17h00 to 18h00 which comprises of News and Current Affairs and will be presented by Ayam Shekifu.

Acting Channel Africa Business Manager Karabo Rangwetsi says, “This new programming line-up is versatile, inclusive and attractive, not only to the academics but to the ordinary people and youth as well. We have decided to have an inclusive programming approach that will be appealing to young adults, people at grass root level and more mature audiences. This is demonstrated in our Current Affairs and Informal Knowledge Building programmes, known as IKB, which aim to educate, inform and entertain”.

Rangwetsi concluded that “We offer fresh, original, informative, and thought-provoking programmes. IKB Programmes are unique in a sense that content curated for the offering requires specific research to suit designed programmes. This encourages producers to create original content, as topics reflect matters that deal with content from an African perspective, creating a narrative that Africans tell their own truth.”

Weekdays Monday – Friday

06:00 – 09:00 Current Affairs Africa Rise & Shine: Anchored by Aurelie Kalenga, Hlengiwe Mabaso (Producer) & Aphiwe Honono (Prep Producer); Jwalane Thulo (News), Thabiso Lehoko (Econ), Fikile Lengoati (Sport) 09:00 – 12:00 On the Move: Palesa Tau & Benjamin Moshatama to Co-Produce/Present, Jwalane Thulo (News), Thabiso Lehoko (Econ), Fikile Lengoati (Sports) 12:00 – 13:00 Africa Talk: Lulu Gaboo (Anchor), Tracey Boomgarde (Production), Nokulunga Onele Ntsintsi (News) Ayanda Mkhwanazi (Econ), Rachel Makhura (Sport) 13:00 -14:00 Business Africa: Anchored by Naledi Moleo; Tracey Boomgarde (Production), Nokulunga Ntsintsi (News). 14:00-17:00 The Upside: Co-anchored by Zikhona Miso & Lloyd Nedohe; Derick Mazarura (Production), Nokulunga Ntsintsi (News), Ayanda Mkhwanazi (Econ), Rachel Makhura (Sport) 17:00-18:00 Darubini ya Afrika (Kiswahili): Anchored/Co-Produced by Ayam Shekifu; Co-Producer Jean Abedi; Manasse Bendera (News & Sport); Frida Msuya (Econ). 18:00-19:00 Zochitika (Chinyanja): Anchored by Stella Phiri; Stella Longwe (Producer); Thamo Kapisa (Econ & News); Michael Mbewe (Sport); Technical Operator. 19:00-20:00 Caleidescopio (Portuguese): Mariamo Khumalo (Anchor); Jacob Tivane (Producer; Sport); Joao Yabala Rosario (News & Econ) 20:00-21:00 Vues d’Afrique (French): Joelle Muteba (Anchor); Kazeza Kabisoso (Producer); Jean-Jacque Dhybondo (News & Econ); Jean-Yves Moukala (Sport) 21:00-00:00 Afrika Tonight: Anchored by Khumbelo Nezhelele; Mmatsheko Mosito (Producer) 00:00-02:00 Afro Republic: Produced/Presented by Morris Muvunzi; Studio Producer Paseka Makhafula 02:00-03:00 Kiswahili (repeat) 03:00-04:00 Chinyanja (repeat) 04:00-05:00 Portuguese (repeat) 05:00-06:00 French (repeat) Weekend Line-Up Saturday 06:00 – 09:00 On a Lighter Note: Anchored by Sheila Ndikumana, Nombuyiselo Tango (Producer); Amanda Matshaka (Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News); TO. 09:00 – 12:00 Out and About: Anchored by Puleng Molebatsi, Paseka Makhafula (Producer), Amanda Matshaka (Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News) 12:00 – 14:00 Africa Chart Toppers: Produced/presented by Gabisile Tshabalala 14:00 – 17:00 Africa@Play: Anchored by Neto Chemane, Co-Produced by Neto Chemane & Andisiwe Mali. 17:00-18:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili): Produced/Presented by Ayam Shekifu; Technical Operator. 18:00-19:00 Malonje (Chinyanja): Produced/Presented by Stella Longwe 19:00-20:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese): Produced/Presented by Mariamo Khumalo 20:00-21:00 Mix Vibrations (French): Produced/Presented by Jean-Jacques Dhybondo 21:00-00:00 The Party Mix: Produced/Presented by Kuena Ramolefi 00:00-02:00 Africa in Song: Produced/Presented by Richard Nwamba; Studio Producer (Nombuyiselo Tango) 02:00-03:00 Kiswahili(repeat) 03:00-04:00 Chinyanja (repeat) 04:00-05:00 Portuguese (repeat) 05:00-06:00 French (repeat) Sunday Line-Up 06:00 – 09:00 On a Lighter Note: Anchored by Sheila Ndikumana, Nombuyiselo Tango (Producer); Amanda Matshaka (Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News); TO. 09:00 – 12:00 Out and About: Anchored by Puleng Molebatsi, Paseka Makhafula (Producer), Amanda Matshaka (Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News) 12:00 – 14:00 Africa Chart Toppers: Produced/presented by Gabisile Tshabalala 14:00 – 17:00 Africa@Play: Anchored by Neto Chemane, Co-Produced by Neto Chemane & Andisiwe Mali 17:00-18:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili): Produced/Presented by Ayam Shekifu; Technical Operator. 06:00 – 09:00 The Oasis: Anchored by Sheila Ndikumana, Nombuyiselo Tango (Producer); Amanda Matshaka (Bulletin Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News) 09:00 – 12:00 Tech Africa: Anchored by Puleng Molebatsi, Paseka Makhafula (Production), Amanda Matshaka (Editor); Elizabeth Lediga (News) 12:00 – 14:00 Planting the Seed: Produced/Presented by Mmatsheko Mosito 14:00 – 17:00 Africa@Play: Anchored by Neto Chemane, Co-Produced by Neto Chemane & Andisiwe Mali 17:00-18:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili): Produced/Presented by Frida Msuya 18:00-19:00 Malonje (Chinyanja): Produced/Presented by Stella Phiri 19:00-20:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese): Produced/Presented by Jacob Tivane 20:00-21:00 Mix Vibrations (French): Produced/Presented by Joelle Muteba; Technical Operator. 21:00-00:00 Djembe (drum) vibes: Produced/Presented by Kuena Ramolefi; Technical Operator. 00:00-02:00 Midnight Snack: Produced/Presented by Gabisile Tshabalala; Technical Operator. 02:00-03:00 Kiswahili (repeat) 03:00-04:00 Chinyanja (repeat) 04:00-05:00 Portuguese (repeat) 05:00-06:00 French (repeat)

