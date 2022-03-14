MEDIAA STATEMENT | COACH HUGO BROOS ANNOUNCES 23-MAN BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD LIVE FROM SABC STUDIOS

Johannesburg – Monday, 14 March 2022 – Earlier today, SABC Sport hosted the live announcement of the 23-man squad by Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos. The announcement took place at SABC’s Studio 7, in preparation for two key international friendly fixtures taking place in March 2022.
With 25 caps and the captain armband, Ronwen WILLIAMS is set to lead Bafana out of the tunnel for both fixtures, while Percy TAU looks to build on his goal scoring tally status by adding to the 13 times he has already found the net. SABC Sport viewers can also look forward to seeing rising stars like Evidence MAKGOPA and Lyle FOSTER of Baroka FC and Westerlo FC respectively.
The 23-man squad includes:
|NAME AND SURNAME
|POSITION
|CLUB
|COUNTRY
|1.Ronwen WILLIAMS
|GK
|SuperSport United
|South Africa
|2. Veli MOTHWA
|GK
|AmaZulu FC
|South Africa
|3. Bruce BVUMA
|GK
|Kaizer Chiefs FC
|South Africa
|4. Nyiko Sydney MOBBIE
|DF
|Sekhukhune United
|South Africa
|5. Khuliso MUDAU
|DF
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|South Africa
|6. Terrence MASHEGO
|DF
|Cape Town City FC
|South Africa
|7. Lyle LAKAY
|DF
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|South Africa
|8. Rushine DE REUCK
|DF
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|South Africa
|9. Siyanda XULU
|DF
|Unattached
|South Africa
|10. Athenkosi MCABA
|DF
|Stellenbosch FC
|South Africa
|11. Nkosinathi SIBISI
|DF
|Golden Arrows FC
|South Africa
|12. Bandile SHANDU
|DF
|Orlando Pirates FC
|South Africa
|13. Mothobi MVALA
|MF
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|South Africa
|14. Teboho MOKOENA
|MF
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|South Africa
|15. Goodman MOSELE
|MF
|Orlando Pirates FC
|South Africa
|16. Thabang MONARE
|MF
|Orlando Pirates FC
|South Africa
|17. Ethan BROOKS
|MF
|TS Galaxy FC
|South Africa
|18. Keagan DOLLY
|MF
|Kaizer Chiefs FC
|South Africa
|19. Lyle FOSTER
|FW
|Westerlo FC
|Belgium
|20. Bongokuhle HLONGWANE
|FW
|Minnesota United FC
|USA
|21. Evidence MAKGOPA
|FW
|Baroka FC
|South Africa
|22. Fagrie LAKAY
|FW
|Pyramid FC
|Egypt
|23. Percy TAU
|FW
|AL Ahly SC
|Egypt
Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “once again SABC Sport will showcase our national team in action against two major international teams which both feature well know stars from the world stage. Hosting the announcement this morning has been an honour and we wish our boys well as they face up against both Guinea and France. We at SABC Sport are proud to be able to feature Bafana Bafana live on all our platforms for all South African football fans and believe that it will be a world class broadcast with great football that will give our audience a sense of national pride”
The international friendly fixtures kick off with Bafana Bafana vs Guinea on 25 March 2022 at 19:00. This fixture will be broadcasted live on S3 and SABC Sport available on the DTT Channel 4, Openview channel 124 as well as livestreamed on your mobile devices via TelkomONE. The second fixture sees France take on Bafana Bafana live from Lille in France on 29 March 2022 at 22:00. This broadcast will also be live on SABC 1, SABC Sport on DTT Channel 4, Openview Channel 124 and livestreamed on your mobile devices viaTelkomONE.
SABC Sport is also excited to announce that these fixtures will be available on SABC Radio stations in a language of your choice and livestreamed on the SABC Sport Facebook page to ensure access for all South African citizens.
The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.
