MEDIA STATEMENT | WORLD RADIO DAY 2024: REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANT ROLE SABC PLAYS IN SOCIETY

Johannesburg – Monday, 12 February 2024 – As the world celebrates World Radio Day tomorrow, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), which is the country’s only public broadcaster, will commemorate the day with several panel discussions with some of the country’s key thought leaders, who will be reflecting on the last 100 years of radio broadcasting as well as the future radio in South Africa and globally.

The theme for World Radio Day 2024 is “Radio: A century of informing, entertaining and educating”, and there is no better example than the SABC, which with its 19 radio stations has been providing world class services to its diverse radio audiences in the language of their choice for over eight decades.

Focusing on the activities to mark World Radio Day, SABC Radio has partnered with two higher education and training institutions, WITS Centre for Journalism and University of Johannesburg, to hold dialogues where ideas will be shared by various experts, at UJ premises as well as SABC Radio Park. Individual stations will also hold various activities.

The below are the key SABC Radio broadcasts, which take place tomorrow:

Phalaphala FM’s 09h00-12h00 show will broadcast live from the University of Limpopo.

Munghana Lonene FM’s 12h00-13h30 show will broadcast live from the University of Limpopo.

Thobela FM will also provide live reports from the University of Limpopo, as well as broadcasting live from Ditjong in Saxonwold to celebrate World Radio Day.

Umhlobo Wenene FM will have a swap of the drive time shows for the day where the programme ‘iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni’ team will take over the afternoon drive show and the afternoon drive team ‘Enochatha’ will take over the breakfast show slot.

In line with the subtheme of educating the nation, the 09:00 – 12:00 programme on Umhlobo Wenene FM will be broadcasting live from Ndema Secondary High School in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, in partnership with Hollywood Bets Foundation.

Lotus FM’s ‘The Breakfast’ which broadcasts from 06h00-09h00, will in collaboration with Ukhozi FM breakfast team, present the station’s breakfast show.

Lotus FM’s 09h00-12h00 show ‘Style in the City’ will also do a simulcast broadcast with 5fm.

Lotus FM’s ‘Lunch Break’ broadcast from 13h00-15h00, will conduct a simulcast broadcast with Radio 2000 and SAFM.

Munghana Lonene FM and Thobela FM will do a simul cast on the ‘Tamintlangu Sports Show’ between 19h00-20h00.

All the SABC’s radio stations will commemorate this important day through various activities including interviews, interacting with the public to discuss the role of radio and of course going down radio memory lane.

