MEDIA STATEMENT | UPDATE ON THE SABC FIRE INCIDENT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 12 October 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that the Radio Park Building has been declared safe by Johannesburg Emergency Services following a fire incident that occurred earlier today. Electricity supply has also been restored.

The SABC would like to express gratitude to the Johannesburg Emergency services and all the role players who ensured that this unfortunate event was dealt with promptly while prioritising the safety of employees.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590