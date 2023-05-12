MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE TAKES 63RD BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS TO EAST LONDON

Gqeberha – Friday, 12 May 2023 – Umhlobo Wenene FM is excited to celebrate its 63rd birthday with a family day event that is themed “Impolo Yabahlobo”. The event is set to take place at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on Saturday, 27 May 2023, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The family day event will be packed with entertainment, including music performances by some of South Africa’s top national and local artists, kids’ entertainment, meet and greet sessions with Umhlobo Wenene FM presenters, food and drink stalls, and national DJs who will keep the audience engaged and energised throughout the festivities.

The line-up includes Vusi Nova, Betusile, Nathi, Ntando, Ayanda Jiya, Deep London, London Roots SA, and more. On the decks, the station is set to entertain its audiences with entertainment from DJs including Pastor the DJ, Slyso, Luckeez Mfowethu, Luks Gidane and Elvis.

The crowd will be hosted by Umhlobo Wenene FM’s hottest DJs including Mafa Bavuma, Lusanda Mbane, Amaza Ntshanga, Babe-Zee and Blaq Maci.

The tickets for general access are available at R200 and VIP access tickets will be sold at R800. Children under the age of twelve can enter the event or venue by purchasing a general access ticket for R100 or a VIP access ticket for R200. To get tickets, please visit Ticketpro.

Mr. Loyiso Bala, Business Manager, Eastern Cape Combo says, “the upcoming station event is much more than just an occasion for good food and great music. It is an opportunity for the station to fulfill its brand promise of fostering lasting connections with its listeners beyond the confines of the studio, in a way that is both meaningful and enjoyable. We hope to create a fun and engaging experience that strengthens the bond between the station and its audience, ultimately leading to a stronger and more loyal listener.”

