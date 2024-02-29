MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM UNVEILS DYNAMIC LINEUP CHANGES TO ELEVATE LISTENER EXPERIENCE AND ENGAGEMENT

Gqeberha – Thursday, 29 February 2024 – Umhlobo Wenene FM, the pulse of radio entertainment in the isiXhosa community, is thrilled to announce a series of exciting lineup changes aimed at delighting listeners and keeping them tuned in for more. These changes, driven by the popularity of certain program features, reflect the station’s commitment to providing fresh, captivating content that resonates with its target audience. The changes will be effected from 1 April 2024.

Here are some of the standout changes to our lineup:

Nomonde Vakalisa leads the early mornings: Esteemed broadcaster Nomonde Vakalisa takes the helm of the early morning revival program, “Beka ithemba lakho kuye,” airing on Mondays to Thursdays from 03h00 – 05h00. Vakalisa’s engaging presence and uplifting content promises to kickstart listeners’ days on a positive note.

“MamK” to anchor religious shows: Bathandwa “MamK” Kwatsha assumes presenting roles on two popular religious programs – “Ngenani Emasangweni Ngendumiso”, which airs on Thursdays from 09h00 – 12h00 and “Imvuselelo,” joined by Reverend Keketso Bloem and produced by seasoned religious producer, Leka Gaji airing on Sunday evenings from 19h00 – 22h00. MamK’s deep spiritual insights and Reverend Bloem’s guidance will provide listeners with enriching experiences.

Rev Akhona Gxamza guides Isandulela seNkonzo: Reverend Akhona Gxamza transitions from a weekly contributor role to being the new presenter of “Isandulela seNkonzo”, broadcasting from

08h00 – 09h00 on Sundays. With his profound wisdom and engaging delivery, Rev Gxamza is poised to captivate audiences with thought-provoking content.

Reshuffling of familiar faces and Voices: Umhlobo Wenene FM welcomes back Reggie Solani from trufm as the new producer for “i-Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekseni” on weekdays from 06h00 – 09h00, and presenter for “Imbhadla 628” on Saturdays from 18h00 – 20h00. Phethu Soga joins as co-host of “i-Drive Enochatha” airing weekdays from 15h00 – 18h00, while Babe-Zee will now assume the role of on-air content producer. Mzwandile Ntshona expands his role from being the voice of “Imiphanga” to add presenter of “Umculo wekwayara” to his catalog, taking over on Sundays from 22h00 – 00h00.

Exciting Additions to the Umhlobo Wenene FM Family: Power couple Mr. Mbulelo and Mrs. Nombulelo Bikwani of Isiseko Family Institute, known for their 13 years of restoring families join the Umhlobo Wenene FM family with their show “Isiseko Somtshato”, airing on Sundays from 05h00 – 06h00. The experienced presenter and producer, Lali Tokwe will oversee the production of this wholesome show aimed at restoring families and communities through the institute of marriage. Additionally, Umhlobo Wenene FM will extend the reach of this flagship program through quarterly seminars across various regions, enhancing visibility and extending reach to its audiences across South Africa. Lelethu Mahambehlala joins as the female voice of the station to compliment the well-known voice of “Sir Fez”, while Thembinkosi Thathemntwini, popularly known as “Mntanomgquba” becomes the new producer for “Lavuth’iBhayi,” further enhancing the station’s traditional weekend breakfast offering.

Emphasising the need to ensure stability to the station and remaining accountable to the needs of its listeners, Business Manager of the Eastern Cape combo, Mr. Loyiso Bala said: “These lineup changes are a testament to our dedication of maintaining an impactful voice in the isiXhosa community while remaining relevant and engaging. We are committed to providing our listeners with compelling content that resonates with their lives, and these updates reflect that commitment”.

With these exciting changes, Mr. Bala reaffirms Umhlobo Wenene FM’s position as a beacon of entertainment and information in the isiXhosa-speaking community.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590