MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM RELEASES PROGRAMME LINE –UP

Port Elizabeth – Wednesday, 16 March 2022 – Umhlobo Wenene FM, is the number one radio station in both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. To consolidate its dominance in the Western Cape the drive time show will broadcast from Cape Town with award-winning hosts Luks Gidane and Zinhle Mbusi, as well as Phethu Soga as producer and Tando Gqamane on sport bulletins.

The station’s Current Affairs programme, Laphum’ Ikhwezi will broadcast from 05h00 to 06h00, with the country’s second largest breakfast show, iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE), hosted by Pastor Nozewu, Mafa Bavuma, and Mluleki Ntsabo, starting at 06h00 and providing listeners with an early start to the morning. Comedian, Ntosh Madlingozi will be joining the BEE show as a content contributor once a week.

Seasoned radio host, Nokubonga “Blaq” Maci, will host the 09h00 to 12h00 show every Monday to Wednesday and Fridays. Amaza Ntshanga will be the host of the station’s first exclusive online podcast, delivering bespoke and curated content, as he takes over the 13h00 to 15h00 weekday slot.

Following the Female Presenter Search in honour of Mama ka Ma-Asi who is retiring, Nomonde Vakalisa will be accompanied by the winner of the Female Presenter Search as the host of the Thursday 09h00 to 12h00 religious programme titled Ngenani Emasangweni Ngendumiso.

Lali Tokwe will be the new host of the Monday to Thursday 03h00 to 05h00 programme called Beka Ithemba Lakho Kuye, replacing Rev Nomathamsanqa Rweqane who retires at the end of this month.

To ensure that all religious groups are fairly represented on the station, Inkolo Yemveli with Onke Cetywayo will also broadcast on Thursdays from 21h00 to 24h00.

Taking centre stage on Saturdays is Vuka Mzantsi from 07h00 to 09h00 with Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi and radio personality and actress, Lusanda Mbane, as the co-host. The rest of Saturday will get a shake up with the introduction of Umhlobo Wenene Top 20hosted by Luckeez Matyholweni from 13h00 to 15h00, and Samora Mangesi takes over Iqonga Labatsha from 18h00 to 20h00.

On Sundays, the station will welcome Bathandwa “Mam K” Khwatsha as the new host of Inkolo Nengqiqo from 05h30 to 07h00, Linda Nzuzo as the new host of a new RnB and soul show from 11h00 to 13h00, and Jazz Artist, Dumza Maswana as the host of the Jazz show from 22h00 to midnight.

The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, said, “Umhlobo Wenene FM is a household brand in our country, particularly in the Eastern and Western Cape. The new line-up ensures that the station remains relevant to its diverse audiences, while also keeping it at the forefront of innovative programming.”

(MON- FRI) TIME SHOW NAME PRESENTER/S CONTENT PRODUCERS 00h00 – 03h00 UMXHOLO KU MHLOBO (Talk slot: Social issues) Siphiwo Magoda 03h00 – 05h00 BEKA ITHEMBA LAKHO KUYE (Mon – Thurs) 03h30 – 03h45 Drama Programme Repeat (Mon – Fri) (Interactive Spiritual Programme) Nobulali Tokwe 03h00 – 05h00 SIYABAKHUMBULA (Fri) Elvis Mali 05h00 – 06h00 LAPHUM ‘KHWEZI – SABC News Current Affairs Current Affairs Team 06h00 – 09h00 IBRAKFESI EYONDLAYO EKUSENI (Breakfast Show) Pastor Nozewu, Mafa Bavuma (Co-host) Mluleki Ntsabo (Sport) Lusizo Canda 09h00 – 12h00 KHANYISA KUKHANYE MHLOBO (Mon, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday) (Lifestyle & Empowerment programme) Nokubonga Maci Sinegugu Shibase 09h00 – 12h00 NGENANI EMASANGWENI NGENDUMISO (Thursday only – religious programmes) Nomonde Vakalisa & Presenter Search Winner Sibongile James 12h00 – 13h00 ZIBUZWA KUTHI Current Affairs Team 13h00 – 15h00 SIJIK ‘ILANGA (Arts, Music & Entertainment) 13:30 Drama: Ithini na Lento? Amaza Ntshanga Oyama Buso (Prod) Bongani Nqinqi (Tech) 15h00 -18h00 UMHLOBO WENENE FM DRIVE (Afternoon drive show) Luyanda Gidane Zintle Mbusi (Co-host) Tando Gqamane (Sport) Phethu Soga – Content Producer Liyabona Mangali – Tech 18h00 – 19h00 APHA NAPHAYA – SABC News Current Affairs Show Current Affairs Team 19h05 – 19h15 IMIPHANGA (Mon – Thurs) Bulelani Koyo 19h15 – 20h00 EZEMIDLALO – Sport Programme / Sports Hour Putco Mafani Phyllius Ntwanambi 20h00 – 21h00 ISIKHOKHELO KWEZEMFUNDO – SABC Education SABC Education Team 21h00 – 24h00 EMFULENI WOTHANDO / MASIXOLELANE (Mon & Wed) – Music Show 21:30 Drama Repeat 22:00 Ufundo lwencwadi – Dumisani Maswana Tsidi Monteiro 21h00 – 24h00 AFRO CAFÉ (Tues) 21:30 Drama Repeat (Afro music Show) Linda Nzuzo 21h00 – 24h00 INKOLO YEMVELI (Thurs) 21:30 Drama Repeat (African Religion, Music & Talk Show) Onke Cetywayo Dr Nokuzola Mndende 20h00 – 22h00 ZIYAWA KUMHLOBO (Fri) (Dance Music Mix Show) Sizwe Saliso 22h00 – 01h00 JAIVA MZANTSI(Fri) – (Weekend music show) Yanga Mabhokela SATURDAY 01h00 – 03h00 MASONWABE – Weekend Music Show Onke Sotshongaye 03h00 – 04:30 KUZE KUSE KUMHLOBO – Weekend Music Show T.B.C – Presenter Search 04h30 – 06h00 IBUZWA KWABAPHAMBILI – Culture and tradition show/discussion Onke Cetywayo Dr Mndende 06h00 – 07h00 ZIYAWOYIKA UMBETHE – SABC News Current Affairs 07h00 – 09h00 VUKA MZANTSI – Weekend Breakfast Show Sphiwo Nzawumbi Lusanda Mbane Noloyiso Bonga 09h00 -09h30 IZIMVO ZABANTWANA – Kids Show T.B.C – Presenter Search 09h30-10h00 TEEN ZONE – Teen Show Asakhe Ngxonono 10h00 – 13h00 LAVUTH’IBHAYI – Maskandi Music Show Gudla Bangi 13h00 – 15h00 UMHLOBO WENENE FM Top 20 Luckeez Matyholweni 15h00 – 18h00 EZEMIDLALO WEEKEND – Sport / ball by ball commentary Ongeziwe Mjana Noloyiso Bonga 18h00 – 20h00 IQONGA LABATSHA – Youth Lifestyle programme Samora Mangesi 20h00 – 22h00 ZIYAWA KUMHLOBO – Music Mix Show Sizwe Saliso 22h00 – 01h00 JAIVA MZANTSI – Weekend Music Show Yanga Mabhokela SUNDAY 01h00 – 03h00 MASONWABE – Weekend Music Show Onke Sotshongaye 03h00 – 04h30 KUZE KUSE KUMHLOBO T.B.C – Presenter Search 04h30 – 05h00 INKOLO YE BAHAI Sonwabile Faku 05h00 – 05h30 INKOLO YE ISLAM Nceba Salamntu 05h30 – 07h00 INKOLO NENGQIQO – Christian Religion and other Insights (Talk) Bathandwa Khwatsha Leka Gaji 07h00 – 08h00 SAKH’ABANTWANA – Religious Children’s show Tozama Ngcongolo Tozama Ngcongolo 08h00 – 09h00 ISANDULELA SENKONZO – Morning Devotion & Sermon Rev Mzukisi Faleni Leka Gaji 09h00 – 11h00 SEZA UMPHEFUMLO – Contemporary Gospel music Show Nobulali Tokwe 11h00 – 13h00 EZIYOLISAYO KUMHLOBO – Old School R&B music Show Linda Nzuzo 13h00 – 15h00 IIKWAYALA EZIPHAMBILI – Choral Music Show Bulelani Koyo 15h00 – 18h00 EZEMIDLALO WEEKEND – Sport Ongeziwe Mjana 18h00 – 19h00 UPHENDLO NDABA ZEVEKI – Current Affairs Current Affairs Team 19h00 – 22h00 IMVUSELELO – Christian Revival Music Show Rev Faleni Nomonde Vakalisa 22h00 – 00h00 UMCULO WE-JAZZ – Jazz Music Show Dumza Maswana

