MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM RELEASES PROGRAMME LINE –UP

Port Elizabeth – Wednesday, 16 March 2022Umhlobo Wenene FM, is the number one radio station in both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. To consolidate its dominance in the Western Cape the drive time show will broadcast from Cape Town with award-winning hosts Luks Gidane and Zinhle Mbusi, as well as Phethu Soga as producer and Tando Gqamane on sport bulletins.

The station’s Current Affairs programme, Laphum’ Ikhwezi will broadcast from 05h00 to 06h00, with the country’s second largest breakfast show, iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE), hosted by Pastor Nozewu, Mafa Bavuma, and Mluleki Ntsabo, starting at 06h00 and providing listeners with an early start to the morning. Comedian, Ntosh Madlingozi will be joining the BEE show as a content contributor once a week.

Seasoned radio host, Nokubonga “Blaq” Maci, will host the 09h00 to 12h00 show every Monday to Wednesday and Fridays. Amaza Ntshanga will be the host of the station’s first exclusive online podcast, delivering bespoke and curated content, as he takes over the 13h00 to 15h00 weekday slot.

Following the Female Presenter Search in honour of Mama ka Ma-Asi who is retiring, Nomonde Vakalisa will be accompanied by the winner of the Female Presenter Search as the host of the Thursday 09h00 to 12h00 religious programme titled Ngenani Emasangweni Ngendumiso.

Lali Tokwe will be the new host of the Monday to Thursday 03h00 to 05h00 programme called Beka Ithemba Lakho Kuye, replacing Rev Nomathamsanqa Rweqane who retires at the end of this month.

To ensure that all religious groups are fairly represented on the station, Inkolo Yemveli with Onke Cetywayo will also broadcast on Thursdays from 21h00 to 24h00.

Taking centre stage on Saturdays is Vuka Mzantsi from 07h00 to 09h00 with Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi and radio personality and actress, Lusanda Mbane, as the co-host. The rest of Saturday will get a shake up with the introduction of Umhlobo Wenene Top 20hosted by Luckeez Matyholweni from 13h00 to 15h00, and Samora Mangesi takes over Iqonga Labatsha from 18h00 to 20h00.

On Sundays, the station will welcome Bathandwa “Mam K” Khwatsha as the new host of Inkolo Nengqiqo from 05h30 to 07h00, Linda Nzuzo as the new host of a new RnB and soul show from 11h00 to 13h00, and Jazz Artist, Dumza Maswana as the host of the Jazz show from 22h00 to midnight.

The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, said, “Umhlobo Wenene FM is a household brand in our country, particularly in the Eastern and Western Cape. The new line-up ensures that the station remains relevant to its diverse audiences, while also keeping it at the forefront of innovative programming.”

The stations programme line-up is as follows:

(MON- FRI)

TIME SHOW NAME PRESENTER/S CONTENT PRODUCERS
00h00 – 03h00

 

 

 UMXHOLO KU MHLOBO

(Talk slot: Social issues)

 

 Siphiwo Magoda

 

 

  
03h00 – 05h00

 

 

 BEKA ITHEMBA LAKHO KUYE (Mon – Thurs)

03h30 – 03h45 Drama Programme Repeat (Mon – Fri)

(Interactive Spiritual Programme)

 Nobulali Tokwe

 

 

  
03h00 – 05h00 SIYABAKHUMBULA (Fri) Elvis Mali  
05h00 – 06h00 LAPHUM ‘KHWEZI – SABC News Current Affairs Current Affairs Team  
06h00 – 09h00

 

 

 IBRAKFESI EYONDLAYO EKUSENI (Breakfast Show)

 

 

 Pastor Nozewu,

Mafa Bavuma (Co-host)

Mluleki Ntsabo (Sport)

 Lusizo Canda
09h00 – 12h00

 

 KHANYISA KUKHANYE MHLOBO

(Mon, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday)

(Lifestyle & Empowerment programme)

 Nokubonga Maci

 

 

 Sinegugu Shibase
09h00 – 12h00

 

 NGENANI EMASANGWENI NGENDUMISO

(Thursday only – religious programmes)

 Nomonde Vakalisa & Presenter Search Winner Sibongile James
12h00 – 13h00 ZIBUZWA KUTHI Current Affairs Team  
13h00 – 15h00

 

 SIJIK ‘ILANGA (Arts, Music & Entertainment)

13:30 Drama: Ithini na Lento?

 Amaza Ntshanga

 

 Oyama Buso (Prod)

Bongani Nqinqi (Tech)
15h00 -18h00

 

 

 UMHLOBO WENENE FM DRIVE

(Afternoon drive show)

 

 Luyanda Gidane

Zintle Mbusi (Co-host)

Tando Gqamane (Sport)

 Phethu Soga – Content Producer

Liyabona Mangali – Tech
18h00 – 19h00 APHA NAPHAYA – SABC News Current Affairs Show Current Affairs Team  
19h05 – 19h15 IMIPHANGA (Mon – Thurs) Bulelani Koyo  
19h15 – 20h00 EZEMIDLALO – Sport Programme / Sports Hour Putco Mafani Phyllius Ntwanambi
20h00 – 21h00

 

 

 ISIKHOKHELO KWEZEMFUNDO – SABC Education

 

 

 SABC Education Team

 

 

  
21h00 – 24h00

 

 

 EMFULENI WOTHANDO / MASIXOLELANE (Mon & Wed) – Music Show

21:30 Drama Repeat

22:00 Ufundo lwencwadi – Dumisani Maswana

 Tsidi Monteiro

 

 

  
21h00 – 24h00

 

 

 AFRO CAFÉ (Tues)

21:30 Drama Repeat

(Afro music Show)

 Linda Nzuzo

 

 

  
21h00 – 24h00

 

 

 INKOLO YEMVELI          (Thurs)

21:30 Drama Repeat

(African Religion, Music & Talk Show)

 Onke Cetywayo

 

 

 Dr Nokuzola Mndende
20h00 – 22h00

 

 ZIYAWA KUMHLOBO (Fri)

(Dance Music Mix Show)

 Sizwe Saliso

 

  
22h00 – 01h00

 

 

 JAIVA MZANTSI(Fri) –

(Weekend music show)

 

 Yanga Mabhokela

 

 

  
SATURDAY  
01h00 – 03h00 MASONWABE – Weekend Music Show Onke Sotshongaye  
03h00 – 04:30 KUZE KUSE KUMHLOBO – Weekend Music Show T.B.C – Presenter Search  
04h30 – 06h00 IBUZWA KWABAPHAMBILI – Culture and tradition show/discussion Onke Cetywayo Dr Mndende
06h00 – 07h00 ZIYAWOYIKA UMBETHE – SABC News Current Affairs  
07h00 – 09h00

 

 

 VUKA MZANTSI – Weekend Breakfast Show

 

 

 Sphiwo Nzawumbi

Lusanda Mbane

Noloyiso Bonga

  
09h00 -09h30 IZIMVO ZABANTWANA – Kids Show T.B.C – Presenter Search  
09h30-10h00 TEEN ZONE – Teen Show Asakhe Ngxonono  
10h00 – 13h00 LAVUTH’IBHAYI –  Maskandi Music Show Gudla Bangi  
13h00 – 15h00 UMHLOBO WENENE FM Top 20 Luckeez Matyholweni  
15h00 – 18h00 EZEMIDLALO WEEKEND – Sport / ball by ball commentary Ongeziwe Mjana Noloyiso Bonga
18h00 – 20h00 IQONGA LABATSHA – Youth Lifestyle programme Samora Mangesi  
20h00 – 22h00 ZIYAWA KUMHLOBO – Music Mix Show Sizwe Saliso  
22h00 – 01h00 JAIVA MZANTSI – Weekend Music Show Yanga Mabhokela  
SUNDAY  
01h00 – 03h00 MASONWABE – Weekend Music Show Onke Sotshongaye  
03h00 – 04h30 KUZE KUSE KUMHLOBO T.B.C – Presenter Search  
04h30 – 05h00 INKOLO YE BAHAI Sonwabile Faku  
05h00 – 05h30 INKOLO YE ISLAM Nceba Salamntu  
05h30 – 07h00

 

 INKOLO NENGQIQO – Christian Religion and other Insights (Talk) Bathandwa Khwatsha

 

 Leka Gaji
07h00 – 08h00

 

 

 

 SAKH’ABANTWANA – Religious Children’s show

 

 

 

 Tozama Ngcongolo

 

 

 

 Tozama Ngcongolo

 
08h00 – 09h00 ISANDULELA SENKONZO – Morning Devotion & Sermon Rev Mzukisi Faleni Leka Gaji
09h00 – 11h00 SEZA UMPHEFUMLO – Contemporary Gospel music Show Nobulali Tokwe  
11h00 – 13h00 EZIYOLISAYO KUMHLOBO – Old School R&B music Show Linda Nzuzo  
13h00 – 15h00 IIKWAYALA EZIPHAMBILI – Choral Music Show Bulelani Koyo  
15h00 – 18h00 EZEMIDLALO WEEKEND – Sport Ongeziwe Mjana  
18h00 – 19h00 UPHENDLO NDABA ZEVEKI – Current Affairs Current Affairs Team  
19h00 – 22h00

 

 IMVUSELELO – Christian Revival Music Show Rev Faleni

Nomonde Vakalisa

  
22h00 – 00h00 UMCULO WE-JAZZ – Jazz Music Show Dumza Maswana  
 

ENDS

Issued By:                         SABC

Media Enquiries:                Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing

ntuligm@sabc.co.za          |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153