MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM RELEASES PROGRAMME LINE –UP

Port Elizabeth – Wednesday, 16 March 2022 – Umhlobo Wenene FM, is the number one radio station in both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. To consolidate its dominance in the Western Cape the drive time show will broadcast from Cape Town with award-winning hosts Luks Gidane and Zinhle Mbusi, as well as Phethu Soga as producer and Tando Gqamane on sport bulletins.
The station’s Current Affairs programme, Laphum’ Ikhwezi will broadcast from 05h00 to 06h00, with the country’s second largest breakfast show, iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE), hosted by Pastor Nozewu, Mafa Bavuma, and Mluleki Ntsabo, starting at 06h00 and providing listeners with an early start to the morning. Comedian, Ntosh Madlingozi will be joining the BEE show as a content contributor once a week.
Seasoned radio host, Nokubonga “Blaq” Maci, will host the 09h00 to 12h00 show every Monday to Wednesday and Fridays. Amaza Ntshanga will be the host of the station’s first exclusive online podcast, delivering bespoke and curated content, as he takes over the 13h00 to 15h00 weekday slot.
Following the Female Presenter Search in honour of Mama ka Ma-Asi who is retiring, Nomonde Vakalisa will be accompanied by the winner of the Female Presenter Search as the host of the Thursday 09h00 to 12h00 religious programme titled Ngenani Emasangweni Ngendumiso.
Lali Tokwe will be the new host of the Monday to Thursday 03h00 to 05h00 programme called Beka Ithemba Lakho Kuye, replacing Rev Nomathamsanqa Rweqane who retires at the end of this month.
To ensure that all religious groups are fairly represented on the station, Inkolo Yemveli with Onke Cetywayo will also broadcast on Thursdays from 21h00 to 24h00.
Taking centre stage on Saturdays is Vuka Mzantsi from 07h00 to 09h00 with Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi and radio personality and actress, Lusanda Mbane, as the co-host. The rest of Saturday will get a shake up with the introduction of Umhlobo Wenene Top 20hosted by Luckeez Matyholweni from 13h00 to 15h00, and Samora Mangesi takes over Iqonga Labatsha from 18h00 to 20h00.
On Sundays, the station will welcome Bathandwa “Mam K” Khwatsha as the new host of Inkolo Nengqiqo from 05h30 to 07h00, Linda Nzuzo as the new host of a new RnB and soul show from 11h00 to 13h00, and Jazz Artist, Dumza Maswana as the host of the Jazz show from 22h00 to midnight.
The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, said, “Umhlobo Wenene FM is a household brand in our country, particularly in the Eastern and Western Cape. The new line-up ensures that the station remains relevant to its diverse audiences, while also keeping it at the forefront of innovative programming.”
The stations programme line-up is as follows:
|(MON- FRI)
ENDS
Issued By: SABC
Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing
ntuligm@sabc.co.za |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153