MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM PRESENTS THE RETURN OF IMPOLO YABAHLOBO: BIGGER, BETTER, AND BACK FOR 2024

Gqeberha – Tuesday, 7 May 2024 – Get ready for an unforgettable family day out, as Umhlobo Wenene FM proudly announces the return of its signature event, ‘Impolo Yabahlobo’, set to take place on 1 June 2024, at the iconic Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium from 09h00 to 19h00.

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural launch in 2023, ‘Impolo Yabahlobo’ Family Day is back, promising an even grander experience for Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners and the Eastern Cape community at large. Last year, the event was sold out with 7,000 attendees and gained national attention after being featured on Vusi Nova’s reality TV show, “Vusi Nova: Unprovoked” currently airing on SABC 1.

This year’s edition aims to surpass all expectations with a venue that can accommodate 15,000 attendees and exciting new features, including a fully-fledged secured kiddies area with supervised activities and entertainment dedicated to the kid’s zone.

The entertainment lineup for ‘Impolo Yabahlobo’ includes Mandisi Dyantyis, Cairo CPT, Moneoa, Ikhona, Amawele ka MamTshawe, Butho Vuthela, while Umhlobo Wenene FM DJs Luckeez, DJ Zeed, and trufm truTalent 2024 winner, Mmthiz Reloaded, will keep the energy high.

They will be complemented by local talents such as Groovy Christ, Missser & Nhunhuza, 98%, GQ, Mist, Mjazz, Yoba, and Reezyville, The event will be hosted by Moshe Ndiki, and Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Mafa Bavuma, Lusanda Mbane, Amaza, Reggie Solani, Blaq Maci, Yarees, and 5FM’s Zanele Potelwa.

Tickets are available at TicketPro for R250 and R500 for VIP. Children up to 12 years old can enter for R100.

Loyiso Bala, Business Manager for the Eastern Cape Combo, said, “I am thrilled to announce our excitement for the upcoming ‘Impolo Yabahlobo’ Family Day event. This year promises to be even more spectacular, as we introduce surprise guests and performances, adding an element of anticipation and excitement for our attendees.”

Bala further stated, “What sets this event apart is our dedication to showcasing diverse talent, particularly from the rich pool of isiXhosa talent and celebrities across South Africa. As a national radio station, Umhlobo Wenene FM takes pride in representing various cultures and regions, and ‘Impolo Yabahlobo’ serves as a platform to celebrate this diversity.”

The decision to bring the event back to the city of East London, was driven by the overwhelming response Umhlobo Wenene FM received last year. Additionally, the station aims to solidify its presence in one of its strongholds in the Eastern Cape, further connecting with its loyal listeners and supporters in the region.

Umhlobo Wenene FM looks forward to welcoming everyone to this unforgettable celebration of talent, culture and community.

