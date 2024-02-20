MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM MOURNS THE PASSING OF NOMAMPONDO NOLUTHANDO SIMAYI

Gqeberha – Tuesday, 20 February 2024 – Umhlobo Wenene FM is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its esteemed actors, Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, known for her portrayal of the beloved character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy “Ithini Na Lento“. Simayi’s untimely passing occurred in a car tragic accident as she was returning from the funeral of the main story writer, Sonwabo Yawa this past Saturday.

The somber news compounds further as two other drama actors, Nokukhanya Kula, famously known as Thandi, and Mzwandile Nzenze, recognized as Gibson, along with Senior Producer Toffee Zitshu, were critically injured in the same accident. The devastating news came in the wake of two funerals of Rev Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa last week.

SABC Eastern Cape Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, extends his heartfelt condolences to the Simayi family and wishes the injured colleagues a speedy recovery. He stated that “The latest news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues who we buried last week. Amid this sad news, we are left distraught, and we appeal to the listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

Loyiso Bala further expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution, Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi made to the station “She devoted her time in showcasing the SABC’s public service mandate in a meaningful way by keeping the fans of the soapie, “Ithini Na Lento” informed, educated and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society. Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for ten years she managed to tell an impeccable story in an authentic manner and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind.

Umhlobo Wenene FM and the entire production team of “Ithini Na Lento” extend their deepest sympathies to Noluthando Simayi’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult period.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590