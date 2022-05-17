MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM MAKES COSMETIC CHANGES TO LINEUP

Gqeberha – Wednesday, 15 March 2023– – Umhlobo Wenene FM is pleased to announce a few changes to its current line-up, effective 1 April 2023. These changes include welcoming a dedicated digital team that will produce audio-visual content to improve the station’s visibility on all digital platforms, as well as a content team that will re-introduce monthly thematic documentaries.

While the 6-6 weekday line-up remains unchanged, the station is excited to welcome Lusanda Mbane as a co-presenter on 123 Pholaz with Amaza Ntshanga. Lusanda has been with the station since April 2022 as the weekend breakfast show co-host for Vuka Mzantsi.

Other notable additions to the Monday to Friday programming include the extension of Ufundo Lwencwadi (book reading), which will now broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 22h00, and Inkolo ye Islam, which will now move from its early Sunday morning slot to Friday 04h30 to coincide with the day of gathering for the Muslim listeners.

Gudla Bangi’s popular Maskandi show, Lavuth’ iBhayi, will serve as the station’s Saturday breakfast show from 07h00-10h00. UWFM Top 20 will now broadcast from 11h00 to 13h00, followed by a new show called ‘Ezezolo,’ which will focus on classic hits and will be hosted by Elvis Mali.

In keeping with the station’s strategy of ensuring a smooth transition between shows, uNcuthu lomculo weJazz, hosted by Dumza Maswana, will now follow Eziyolisayo and begin at 13h00. Iikwayala eziphambili, hosted by Thembela Booi, will now start at 22h00, following Imvuselelo.

The station is pleased to welcome Sisa Maxakana, a seasoned radio presenter , who will host Ezolimo on Saturdays from 04h30 – 05h00. Okuhle Kezile, a sports anchor and commentator , will join Lavuth’ iBhayi as the sports presenter. In addition, Reverend Akhona Gxamza will join Inkolo Nengqiqo as a permanent contributor, beginning at 05h00 on Sundays.

Eastern Cape Combo Business Manager, Mr Loyiso Bala stated, “The station takes pride in attracting seasoned and versatile talent who complement the station’s diverse audience. We are certain that this line-up will cement our place as one of South Africa’s top radio stations and express our promise that we radiate a sense of genuine, deep friendship with our listeners. Unomhlobo Mhlobo.

