MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM LAUNCHES A NEW DRAMA AND TALENT COMPETITION

Gqeberha, Saturday, 29 October 2022- The multi-award winning Umhlobo Wenene FM announced the launch of its radio drama competition yesterday. The competition which is open to aspiring drama producers, script writers and actors, aims to give a new generation of storytellers a chance to tell their stories and take their creative ability to the next level.

The contest builds upon the success of the stations highly rated drama series, “Ithini na lento” which sets the benchmark for the lucky winners as they work on the new drama series. The submission details are as follows:

Theme – Gender Based Violence

Actors – Submit a one-minute-long monologue in isiXhosa to @umhlobowenenefm ‘s Facebook page under the hashtag #UWFMDrama

Producers – create and submit a ten-minute radio drama

Writers – submit a one-page summary of their story with two- scenes.

no later than Friday, 11 November 2022 at 17:00 Submission details – Send to demo@umhlobowenenefm.co.za

Disqualification – no adaptions of existing material, stage dramas, or stories previously published will be accepted.

Notification – Ten finalists will be announced on 21 November 2022

Only one entry per writer will be accepted. As part of the development and career-building initiatives of the station, the ten (10) finalists will be required to attend a workshop with industry experts such as Lusanda Mbane (Generations, Muvhango and Scandal) and Xolani Mali (Academy Award-winning movie Hotel Rwanda) who will provide guidance, support, feedback and share tips with the entrants to ensure the opportunity adds value to each finalist’s creative process.

Eastern Cape Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, says “Dramas are a creative outlet that not only entertains our listeners, but informs them while building their language skills. Our goal is to be able to play the role of an incubator for the creative and entertainment industry by bringing creatives together and providing them with tools and support to thrive”, said Bala.

Listeners will be able to vote for the finalists from 28 November 2022, and a winner will be announced on 12 December 2022. The winner from each category will receive a R15,000 cash prize as well as a contract with the station for a year. The listener who casts the most votes for the competition will also walk away with a R15,000 cash prize.

Ends.

Issued on behalf of SABC Corporate

Media queries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za / 071877 0513