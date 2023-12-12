MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL DRAMA COMPETITION WITH OUTSTANDING WINNERS

Gqeberha – Tuesday, 12 December 2023 — Umhlobo Wenene FM, the SABC’s multi-award-winning radio station, has successfully concluded its drama competition, aimed at discovering and promoting fresh talent in the world of radio storytelling. The competition launched on October 28, 2023, and received a record 281 submissions from producers, actors and writers across South Africa. Over 9,000 votes were cast for the voter’s part of the competition. On 4 December 2023, the announcement of the three (3) winners and a voter was made by Member of the Executive Committee: Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Ms. Nonceba Kontsiwe and Business Manager: Eastern Cape Combo Mr. Loyiso Bala.

The competition sought to open new avenues for creative minds and elevate their storytelling abilities, providing a platform for the development and nurturing of emerging artists. The theme for all submissions centered around the critical issue of drug abuse under the hashtag #UWFMSafaZiziyobisi with entrants challenged to create content that is not only entertaining but also informative and educational. The actor category was the only category open for public voting, while the writer and producer categories were judged by an esteemed panel that included high-ranking executives from Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC). The competition brought in 8,000 votes in a space of 2 weeks.

After meticulous evaluation, the winners have been announced, each standing out for their exceptional contributions to the competition:

Drama Writer: Monwabisi Khininda

Producer: Charlie Dyasi

Actor (Voted for by Listeners): Khanyiswa Mingo

Each of the above winners will receive a substantial cash prize of R20,000 in recognition of their outstanding creativity and dedication to addressing social issues through storytelling. They will not only enjoy cash prizes but will also be contracted and cast in an upcoming ad-hoc drama series for Umhlobo Wenene FM. The details of this series are set to be announced in the second quarter of the 2024 SABC financial year.. Additionally, the winning voter, Zilindile Christopher Notiki, who garnered the most votes for the actor category only, will be awarded a generous cash prize of R15,000.

The drama competition, from its inception, aimed to contribute to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment industry.

Eastern Cape Combo Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, expressed his excitement about the success of the campaign, which was in partnership with the Eastern Cape DSRAC stating, “Dramas are a creative outlet that not only entertains our listeners but informs them while building their language skills. Our goal is to be able to play the role of an incubator for the creative and entertainment industry by bringing creatives together and providing them with tools and support to thrive in their own language. We are grateful to Eastern Cape DSRAC for sharing in our vision to develop creatives through the language of isiXhosa, particularly because 2023 marked a 100-year celebration of isiXhosa in its written form”.

Umhlobo Wenene FM remains committed to fostering a vibrant community of storytellers and looks forward to witnessing the continued success and growth of the winners in their future endeavours.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590