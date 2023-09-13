MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM ANNOUNCES “KHENKETHA NOMHLOBO CULTURAL AND HERITAGE EXPERIENCE” IN BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE

Gqeberha – Wednesday, 13 September 2023 – Umhlobo Wenene FM, South Africa’s IsiXhosa-language radio station, is excited to introduce an immersive heritage initiative titled “Khenketha NoMhlobo Cultural and Heritage Experience”. This groundbreaking program will see the nation’s longest-standing breakfast show, i-Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE), which has been broadcasting since 2009, embark on a cultural exchange journey to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from 18 – 21 September 2023. The program’s primary objective is to foster stronger connections among IsiXhosa speakers in South Africa and Zimbabwe while celebrating their shared cultural heritage.

The year 2023 marks a significant milestone for amaXhosa – 200 years of celebrating the written form of isiXhosa, a language, according to PANSALB, spoken by nearly 8,154,258 people in South Africa, with over 4 million choosing Umhlobo Wenene FM as their station of choice. To commemorate this historic occasion, Umhlobo Wenene FM will embark on a symbolic trip to Zimbabwe, one of South Africa’s neighbouring countries. In partnership with VIB Mobile, a vendor for Mobile Network Operators in Southern African countries, Umhlobo Wenene FM will organise a series of interactive events and discussions centered around the IsiXhosa language, music, traditions, and customs. This heritage experience presents an invaluable opportunity for Umhlobo Wenene FM to connect with their Xhosa counterparts in Bulawayo and engage in a meaningful exchange of ideas, stories, and experiences.

To mark this momentous occasion and celebrate 14 years of hosting the longest-standing breakfast show, Umhlobo Wenene FM is thrilled to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one fortunate listener and their partner to accompany the station’s personalities on this extraordinary journey. The selected winner will have the privilege of participating in the cultural exchange program, engaging in various tourism activities, and immersing themselves in the vibrant IsiXhosa-speaking community in Bulawayo. The “Khenketha NoMhlobo Cultural and Heritage Experience” will feature educational segments delving into the history, customs, and traditions of the tribe, offering valuable insights and knowledge to both tribal members and the public. This content will be disseminated through the station’s digital platforms to preserve and share isiXhosa’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr. Loyiso Bala, Business Manager for Umhlobo Wenene FM, expressed his excitement about the initiative, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this cultural and heritage journey during the month of September, which coincides with Heritage and Tourism Month in South Africa as well as World Tourism Day. Heritage Month acknowledges various aspects of South African culture, including our historical heritage, language, cuisine, and music, while Tourism Month highlights South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings and World Tourism Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on our society. Our three-pronged approach to this year’s national and global commemorations transcends geographical boundaries and unites IsiXhosa speakers. This initiative is a testament to the power of language and culture in bringing communities together.”

The Group CEO of VIB Mobile, Leroy Monaheng added that “VIB Mobile is eagerly anticipating a successful and enriching experience that will leave a lasting impact on the participating presenters and staff at Umhlobo Wenene FM, the fortunate contest winner, and the broader IsiXhosa-speaking community.”

**About Umhlobo Wenene FM**

Umhlobo Wenene FM is a leading IsiXhosa-language radio station based in Eastern Cape, South Africa, with a rich history spanning over 60 decades. It is the only station in South Africa with an audience footprint in 7 of the 9 provinces. It boasts just over 4 million listeners. With a focus on promoting local culture, heritage, language, and music, the station serves as a vibrant platform for engaging with the IsiXhosa-speaking community and fostering a sense of friendship as represented in their tagline – ‘Unomhlobo Mhlobo’.

