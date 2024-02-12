MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM ANNOUNCES EXCITING DRIVE TIME SHOW SWAP IN COMMEMORATION OF WORLD RADIO DAY

Gqeberha – Monday, 12 February 2024 – In celebration of World Radio Day on 13 February, Umhlobo Wenene FM, South Africa’s beloved radio station, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking change of two of its most popular drive time shows: Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekseni and UWFM Drive Enochatha.

Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekseni, the dynamic breakfast show known for its engaging content, vibrant energy and infectious laughter typically airs from 06h00 to 09h00 am in the mornings with PastorThe DJ, Mafa Bavuma and Mluleki Ntsabo on sports. On the other hand, UWFM Drive Enochatha, the Award-winning fast-paced staple in the afternoons led by Luks Gidane with his co-host Babe-Zee, Phethu Soga and TLG, dominates the airwaves from 15h00 to 18h00. In this unprecedented move, the anchors of both shows, PastorThe DJ of Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekseni and Luks Gidane of i-UWFM Drive Enochatha, will swap time slots, bringing fresh perspectives and approaches to their new time slots while retaining some of the beloved features of their original shows.

This innovative change is not only a celebration of World Radio Day but also a nod to the 100th anniversary of radio in South Africa. As the world’s reliance on radio for communication remains steadfast, Umhlobo Wenene FM recognizes the unique role radio plays in reaching and connecting with audiences across the continent, especially in areas where access to television and internet may be limited.

“We believe this swap will enhance the intimacy between our station and our listeners, providing an opportunity for increased interaction with presenters they may not typically engage with during their usual time slots,” said Umhlobo Wenene FM Business Manager, Mr. Loyiso Bala.

For the on-air teams, this change presents a thrilling challenge as they adapt to waking up or winding down at different times than they’re accustomed to.

Umhlobo Wenene FM invites listeners to tune in and experience this exciting change on World Radio Day, embracing the spirit of innovation and connection that radio embodies.

