MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM AND TRUFM REVEAL TOP 10 SONGS VOTED BY LISTENERS FOR THEIR EXCITING “SONG OF THE YEAR” COMPETITIONS

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 12 December 2023 – Umhlobo Wenene FM and trufm, two of Eastern Cape’s most iconic radio stations, have kicked off their highly anticipated Song of the Year competition known as “Ingoma Yonyaka” on Umhlobo Wenene FM and simply “Song of The Year” on trufm. This competition has captivated listeners and artists alike.

From December 5 to 11, 2023, listeners enthusiastically nominated songs that defined the musical landscape of 2023. The launch day saw an impressive influx of over 3,000 votes, setting the stage for an intense competition, with the nominations closing with over 19,500 votes on both Eastern Cape combo radio stations. The second phase of the competition will spotlight the top ten most nominated songs, giving listeners the power to decide on the ultimate Song of the year. Voting will remain open until December 31, 2023, and the winning song will be announced on the same day at midnight. The following songs made top 10 on the respective stations:

Umhlobo Wenene FM

UWFM1 = De Mthuda, Da Muziqal chef & Eeemo – Sgudi Snyc

UWFM2 = DJ Stax ft Thabie Ngethe – Ungayithi vu

UWFM3 = Dlala Thukzin ft Zaba & Sykes – iPlan

UWFM4 = Ikhona – Andinanto

UWFM5 = Killorbeezbeatz – Ngilele e hotele

UWFM6 = King Jade & Baby Joe – Nyamezela

UWFM7 = Lwah Ndlunkulu – Eyami

UWFM8 = Mthandeni SK ft Lwah – Paris

UWFM9 = Tornado – Wavuma zaduma

UWFM10 = Betusile – Nomathemba

Trufm

TRU1 = Dlala Thukzin – iplan

TRU2 = Oscar Mbo – Yes God (Morda,Thakzin & Mhaw Keys Remix),

TRU3 = De Mthuda – sgudi sync

TRU4 = Mellow & Sleazy – Imnandi Lento

TRU5 = 2Point1 – STIMELA

TRU6 = NATHI – IMIMOYA

TRU7 = Tyler ICU- Mnike

TRU8 = DJ Stax ft Thabie Ngethe – Ungayithi vu

TRU9 = Mthandeni ft Lwah ndlunkulu – Paris

TRU10 = NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER f.t Master Kg f.t Dalom kids – Keneilwe

Listeners stand a chance to win a share of R25,000 weekly prizes on Umhlobo Wenene FM and R10,000 weekly on trufm throughout December. The winning voter will receive an impressive cash prize of R50,000 on Umhlobo Wenene FM and R20,000 on trufm. In a groundbreaking move, Umhlobo Wenene FM introduces a prize of R30,000 for the artist whose song takes the coveted title of Ingoma Yonyaka, announced and played on January 1, 2023. This initiative aims to support and acknowledge the talents that enrich our musical landscape.

Loyiso Bala, Business Manager, expresses excitement about the collaboration with VIB mobile. “This partnership brings a new dimension to the competition, allowing listeners to create personalized playlists, fostering a direct connection between fans and artists. It’s a win-win for both our audience and the talented musicians who contribute to our vibrant music scene.”

Leroy Monaheng, CEO of VIB mobile, emphasizes the value of partnering with both Eastern Cape Combo radio stations. “This collaboration enhances the synergy between radio and mobile business, offering a unique platform for artists and listeners to engage. We are thrilled to be part of an initiative that not only celebrates music but also fosters community connection.”

To participate, listeners can vote for their favorite songs by sending an SMS with a unique code associated with the song to 33444 for Umhlobo Wenene FM and 33175 for trufm. The competition commences on December 12, 2023, and concludes at midday on December 31, 2023. Each SMS costs R1.50, and free SMS does not apply.

As the year draws to a close, Umhlobo Wenene FM and trufm continue their commitment to entertainment, delivering an exciting opportunity for listeners and artists alike. The “Song of the Year” competition promises to be a thrilling celebration of the musical achievements that have defined 2023.

