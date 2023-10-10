MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM AND BERLIN NOVEMBER HORSE RACING EVENT JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH “KHULA NOMHLOBO BERLIN NOVEMBER SUMMER STAGE” MUSIC FESTIVAL

Gqeberha – Tuesday 10 October 2023 – Umhlobo Wenene FM, one of South Africa’s leading radio stations committed to promoting local culture and music, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the Berlin November Horse Racing Event. This strategic collaboration will see the station creating and promoting an unforgettable music festival entitled, “Khula NoMhlobo Berlin November Summer Stage”, set to take place on the 25th of November 2023, in Berlin near East London, South Africa. The festival, themed “Growing with Berlin November,” aims to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Berlin November.

The partnership will create a synergistic platform that enhances the overall attendee experience at the Berlin November event through a unique and immersive musical experience while increasing Umhlobo Wenene FM’s brand visibility. The festival’s diverse demographic aligns perfectly with Umhlobo Wenene FM’s programming, allowing for meaningful connections with the audience. The event encompasses a diverse, curated music lineup, captivating stage design, cultural displays, and a variety of local cuisine and beverages. South African artists that will be featured include Mörda Bongz, Mr. Thela, Somizi, 047, Vusi Nova, Kaylow, Jaziel Brothers, Botswana artist Dato Seiko, Big Xhosa and many more. There will be MC’s and DJs from Umhlobo Wenene FM which will include Lusanda Mbane, Amaza Ntshanga, PastorTheDJ, Luckeez Mfowethu, Yareez and more.

Mr. Loyiso Bala, Business Manager for Umhlobo Wenene FM said “The “Khula NoMhlobo Berlin November Summer Stage” music festival will not only celebrate a decade of the Berlin November event but also exemplify the progress and growth of Umhlobo Wenene FM, aligning seamlessly with the station’s marketing themes for the year, which started with Impolo Yabahlobo and Khenketha Nomhlobo. The natural progression to Khula Nomhlobo is the station’s celebration of music, culture and progress, representing a collective effort to enhance our listener’s experience with the station. We look forward to leaving an indelible mark on our diverse audience and contributing to the broader success of this esteemed event through this one-of-a-kind partnership”.

More information on the event can be found on www.umhlobowenenefm.co.za

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590