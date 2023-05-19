MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM AND BATHU LAUNCH A CO-BRANDED SNEAKER

Gqeberha – Friday, 19 May 2023 – Umhlobo Wenene FM management is excited that the station is adding fashion to its frequency, as the station executes its first conglomerate diversification strategy that involves adding a new product that is significantly unrelated and with no commercial similarities. Umhlobo Wenene FM in partnership with Bathu is launching a co-branded sneaker today. This sneaker captures the essence of Umhlobo Wenene FM but also embodies the unparallel level of quality and style that Bathu is renowned for.

The launch will take place at Hemingways Mall in East London at the Bathu store, and the limited-edition sneaker will sell for R1000.00 a pair.

This partnership is bringing something truly exceptional to both Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners and Bathu sneaker enthusiasts. Bathu will be the sneaker producer and distribution partner for this new co-branding offering that will be available for purchase on the Bathu e-commerce platform and Umhlobo Wenene FM website.

Umhlobo Wenene FM Business Manager, Loyiso Bala said, “The station is extremely proud to announce the collaboration with Bathu. This limited-edition sneaker perfectly combines our station’s innovative spirit with Bathu’s exceptional craftsmanship. It symbolizes our shared commitment to delivering a unique and unforgettable experience to our valuable listeners.”

“We are delighted to partner with SABC Radio Station, Umhlobo Wenene FM, to honour and show our gratitude to our customers in the Eastern Cape. Our mission as Bathu is to always celebrate and give gratitude to everyone who has supported us since 2015. We are always inspired to produce more shoes and seek such partnerships to help provide opportunities within our various communities,” says Cedrick Diphoko, Managing Director for Bathu.

