MEDIA STATEMENT | UMHLOBO WENENE FM 62nd BIRTHDAY COMPETITION WINNER TO COLLECT A BRAND NEW CAR

Johannesburg – Friday, 16 September 2022 – Umhlobo Wenene FM’s 62nd birthday competition, run in partnership with Collective Records, has come to a close. This afternoon, after the 123 Pholaz unplugged session with Amaza Ntshanga, the lucky winner will drive off in a brand new Renault Kwid vehicle from the SABC Auckland Park offices.

The competition ‘Phumelela isithuthi kuMhlobo’ launched on Monday, 1 August 2022 and the lucky winner, Thokozani Susani, from Mamelodi in Tshwane, was chosen from four (4) finalists on 31 August.

Mr. Loyiso Bala, Business Manager for Umhlobo Wenene FM stated, “Phumelela isithuthi kuMhlobo’ brought us closer to our audiences as we celebrated our 62 years on radio. The competition allowed us to better understand our audience music choices as they cast their votes. These kinds of initiatives allow us to reward our loyal listeners. We look forward to doing more of the same in the future,” concluded Bala.

“We are thrilled to be handing over the keys of the brand new Renault Kwid later today to the excited winner”, commented Collective Records Label President, Hilton Petersen. “It was fantastic to partner with such a strong and trusted brand and offer such an opportunity to a loyal listener.”

The competition generated over 50,500 SMSs from listeners across the country given the reach of Umhlobo Wenene FM. Umhlobo Wenene FM will continue to offer its audiences great content and competition opportunities.

Ends

About Umhlobo Wenene FM

Umhlobo Wenene FM is among the radio stations with the highest loyalty and audience following in South Africa (4 599 000 adults per week). Umhlobo Wenene FM broadcasts in isiXhosa and seeks to serve its listeners with integrity by continuously providing quality education and entertainment content that inspires positive thinking and personal growth for its listeners. The station is widely known for its quality sports coverage, riveting dramas and enthralling traditional music genres, which continue to inspire its listeners to excel. Broadcasting from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape Province, it is the only station that broadcasts in seven (7) of the nine (9) provinces that makes it the third biggest radio station in the country.

Issued on Behalf of the SABC Corporate

Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing) NtuliGM@sabc.co.za

|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513