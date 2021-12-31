MEDIA STATEMENT | #UkhozifmNYE

Ukhozi FM will on Friday, December 31, 2021, shake things up a little with an exciting New Year’s Eve line up where a team of On-Air Presenters has been specially arranged to deliver specialized shows on the day. This exciting line-up promises to keep listeners entertained throughout the day as we build up to the crossover song Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka at midnight.

In true Ukhozi FM culture, the announcement of the popular Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka will be the highlight of the day as the song with the most votes will cross over into 2022. Voters still have the opportunity to decide the winners as voting ends at 12 noon on Friday, December 31, 2021. The station will have two popular Ukhozi fm presenters host the crossover show, which will air from 21:00 – 01:00. To keep up the suspense of who will host the show, listeners will have to tune in to the show to find out who will be hosting it.

Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka is an annual campaign where the majority of South Africans, no matter where they are in the country or how old they are, stop everything to tune into Ukhozi fm to experience the crossover song that takes South Africans from one year to the next on New Year’s Eve. This song is preceded by a countdown that starts from number 10.

Listeners participating in the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition are encouraged to increase their chances of winning a share of R155 000 by sending an SMS to 33665 to vote for their favourite artist and song.

Prizes up for grabs for those who vote for the winner:

– Third prize winner – R30 000

– Second prize winner – R50 000

– First prize winner – R75 000

Ukhozi FM Business Manager, Ms Sbongi Ngcobo, stated: “Ukhozi fm will be closing the year off with an exciting line-up leading up to the most popular crossover show in the country. The station will host its #UkhozifmNYE crossover show from 21:00 – 01:00 with the highly anticipated announcement of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka at midnight. Listeners can look forward to a fun filled day with lots of prizes; engagements with their favourite presenters and a lot of great music to usher in 2022. We wish our 8 million listeners a safe, happy and prosperous New Year.

The #UkhozifmNYE line-up is as follows:

TIME​ PROGRAMME​ DESCRIPTION​ ON AIR PRESENTERS/​ PRODUCER​ 06:30 – 09:00​ NEW YEARS’EVE SPECIAL​ GOSPEL​ · LADY D​ KHOZA · PHINDIP​ 09:00 – 12:00​ NEW YEARS’ EVE SPECIAL​ AFROPOP/AFROSOUL ​ · SIYA​ MHLONGO · MZOKOLOKO​ 12:00-15:00​ NEW YEARS’EVE SPECIAL​ HIP HOP ​ R&B​ · SELBYONCE​ · MAFRESH​ 15:00 – 18:00​ NEW YEARS’ EVE SPECIAL​ MASKANDI​ ​ · NKOSINATHI MSHENGU​ · LUCKY​ NKOSI 18:00 – 21:00​ NEW YEARS’EVE SPECIAL​ OLD SKOOL ​ KWAITO/HOUSE​ · SIPHO SGQEMEZA​ MBATHA · BHEKA BEEKAY​ MCHUNU 21:00 – 01:00​ NEW YEARS’ EVE SPECIAL​ STATION COUNTDOWN TO ​ CROSSOVER ​ To be announced at 21h00 when the show begins.

