MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM UNVEILS THE TOP 10 SONGS OF THE YEAR FOR THE INGOMA EHLUKANISA UNYAKA CAMPAIGN

Durban – Saturday, 02 December 2023 – Ukhozi FM, South Africa’s leading radio station, proudly announces the highly anticipated release of the top 10 songs for the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign. As a powerhouse in promoting and celebrating local music, Ukhozi FM continues to showcase the best of South African talent through this esteemed annual initiative.

The Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign has been a vibrant platform that honours and acknowledges the exceptional musical contributions from artists across the nation. This year’s top 10 songs stand as a testament to the diversity and richness of South Africa’s music landscape.

The top 10 songs that have captivated audiences, and earned their place in the prestigious list for the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign are as follows:

TOP 10 Artist Song A DJ Kotin ft Big NUZ, Mshayi & Mr Thela Hello B Mthandeni SK Ft Lwah Ndlunkulu Paris C Dlala Thukzin ft Zaba & Sykes Iplan D Mlue Vez, Slue & Keke Makhetha Themba Lami E Khuzani ft Luve Umjolo Lowo F Mellow and Sleazy, Sjavadedeejay, TitoM ft Tman Xpress Imnandi Lento G Andile KaMajola Konke H Harry Cane, Master KG & DJ LaTimmy Dubula I Dumi Mkokstad Angimbonanga J K-Yos Ufunani

Ukhozi FM Business Manager, Ms. Sbongi Ngcobo, expressed, “Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka is a campaign that is close to listeners’ hearts and is a tradition that most of us grew up on. This campaign, like every other that the station implements relies strongly on listeners’ choices and participation. We all know that music is the soundtrack to our lives, and this is evident through the millions of listeners who participate in this campaign to decide which song takes us to 2024. Ukhozi FM is indeed the authority when it comes to crossing over into the new year, ABANYE ABATHULE.”

The announcement of the top 10 songs marks a pivotal moment in the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign, inviting fans, listeners, and enthusiasts to participate actively in determining the ultimate Song of the Year using the hash tag #IngomaEhlukanisaUnyaka2023. Voting channels will be open for the public to cast their votes for their favorite song on the Ukhozi FM sms line 33665, contributing to the final declaration of the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

Ukhozi FM extends its gratitude to the artists, listeners, and stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign over the years. The station remains committed to promoting and uplifting musical talent, providing a platform for all genres to flourish.

Ukhozi FM remains the authority on NYE cross over song. ABANYE ABATHULE.

Ukhozi FM Luhamba Phambili.

