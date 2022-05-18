MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM UNSCHEDULES THREE (3) MEMBERS OF THE BREAKFAST SHOW

Johannesburg –Wednesday, 18 May 2022– Ukhozi FM management regrets to inform the station’s listeners that three (3)members of the breakfast show team have been unscheduled following an internal investigation. These members are the host and two Producers of the show.

Management will not discuss this matter further as it an employer-employee relationship governed by the Corporation’s policies. Management has put measures in place to ensure continuity of the show. Siya Mhlongo is the stand-in Presenter who will co-host the show with Nonhlanhla ‘Mroza’ Buthelezi.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)