MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM PARTS WAYS WITH MR. SIBUSISO BUTHELEZI

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 29 June 2022– The Management of Ukhozi FM has decided to terminate the contract of Mr. Sibusiso Buthelezi as an Independent Contractor with immediate effect. This follows several allegations relating to Mr. Buthelezi’s business dealings that brought the organisation into disrepute.

Ukhozi FM management wishes to confirm that the station does not in any way have any relationship with Mr. Buthelezi’s private company Abombuso Investment.

Thembeka Zondo-Cele will continue as a stand-in presenter on Indumiso on Sundays between 09h00 and 12h00 until further notice.

