UKHOZI FM LAUNCHES USHUNI WOKHOZI FM

Durban-Friday, 18 November 2022-Ukhozi fm has become synonymous with innovative ways to connect with its listeners. Keeping in line with this, the SABC’s biggest public service station is ecstatic to bring another first to its listeners the exclusive merchandise, Ushuni WoKhozi fm. The station has launched this exciting brand today.

Ushuni WoKhozi fm will launch its first item under this brand in the form of traditional Zulu shoes, imbadada reinterpreted for a contemporary consumer with modern styling and materials that explore the dynamic Zulu culture and heritage. The look and feel of the shoes is about craftsmanship, particularly the Zulu ornamental designs, with influences from other Nguni cultures. As part of the initial launch, Ushuni WoKhozi FM will be available in all KZN JAM stores, with a nationwide rollout on the cards for 2023.

To promote sustainability, the shoes are made from local sourced materials such as synthetic leather, synthetic rubber, and non-footwear industrial materials such as upholstery off-cuts and metal trims, which are repurposed into modern products.

“At Ukhozi FM, we’re always looking for new ways to connect with our listeners and stay top of mind. We are so excited to launch this brand which has been in the pipeline since 2018. Ukhozi FM is so fortunate to have listeners and followers that are not only loyal but also take pride in the brand. It is only fitting to make the brand available to them to wear daily to any occasions. We are so pleased to be able to distribute our shoes through a trusted brand like JAM Clothing that covers the majority of the country. This will ensure that Ukhozi FM listeners and followers access what is bound to be a new favourite with ease”, said Sbongi Ngcobo, Business Manager at Ukhozi FM.

The goal is not just to make a shoe, but to use the shoe as a medium of expression that everyone can relate to.

The shoes will be available at all KZN JAM Stores and JAM online stores from 18 November 2022.

It’s more than just a shoe, it’s a way of life!

Ukhozi FM Luhamba Phambili!

