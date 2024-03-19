MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM CONTINUES TO DOMINATE THE AIRWAVES: UNVEILING ITS POWERHOUSE LINEUP FOR THE 2024-2025 SEASON

Durban, South Africa – Tuesday – March 19, 2024 – Ukhozi FM, South Africa’s leading radio station, is thrilled to announce its exhilarating lineup for the 2024-2025 broadcasting season. Packed with seasoned favourites and exciting new voices, the station continues with its commitment of delivering unparalleled entertainment and informative programming to its millions of loyal listeners across the country.

The station’s breakfast show, ‘Vuka Africa Breakfast Show’, continues to be hosted by Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha alongside Nonhlanhla ‘Mroza’” Buthelezi every Monday to Friday from 06h00 to 09h00.

Dudu “Lady D” Khoza, the esteemed Queen of the Airwaves, maintains her coveted slot ‘Jabul’ujule’ from 09h00 to 12h00, delivering the nation building content that her listeners love.

‘Dankie 1223’ sees the return of Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya and Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela from 12h30 to 15h00.

Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe and Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize drive listeners home with their infectious energy every weekday from 15h00 to 18h00 on ‘Woza Nabangani Bakho’. The WNB team welcomes Nco Dube as its social commentator.

Siyabonga Mhlongo will continue to captivate audiences on ‘Ubusuku Obuhle’ from Mondays to Thursdays from 20h00 to 00h00.

Ukhozi FM is very proud to have unearthed phenomenal talent though the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, which has been running since 2020. This campaign was born out of the need for the station to empower female broadcasters in the industry. This year the station will be welcoming Nozipho Zulu the 2023 and fourth winner of the competition. She takes over the Sunday 03h00 – 06h00 development slot from Londa Mbatha the 2022 winner. The show will now be called ‘Kwasa Okungaliyo’. Londa moves to host the agriculture show ‘Cobela Kufalaza’ on Mondays 03h00 – 05h00. Zama Mseleku, the first winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search in 2020, will bring her unique charm to the airwaves on Saturdays from 07h00 to 09h00 with ‘Ulozolo’.

Bingelela Mpanza, the 2021 winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search will continue to host ‘Sigiya Ngengoma’ every Saturday 09h00 – 12h00. Khathide “Tshatha’ Ngobe will stand-in on the show until the station can find a suitable replacement following the untimely passing of the show’s host Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu on 12 March 2024.

Ukhozi FM TV welcomes seasoned actor and video editor Muzi Mthabela as one of its hosts alongside Neliswa Cele.

Sbongi Ngcobo, Ukhozi FM’s Business Manager expressed her enthusiasm about the forthcoming radio season, stating, “We are delighted to introduce our listeners to this dynamic talent and fresh perspectives. Our innovative campaigns, nation-building discourse, and stellar lineup of presenters ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry, resonating with our vast audience and meeting the needs of our clients. We are confident that Ukhozi FM will continue to dominate in terms of audiences and continue to build on revenue generation.”

UKHOZI FM 2024 – 25 LINE-UP

SHOW TIME DAY OF THE WEEK PROPOSED ON-AIR TEAMS 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Thursday Nkosinathi Mshengu 03h00-05h00 Monday Londa Mbatha 03h00-05h00 Tuesday – Friday Phindile “Phindi P” Pewa 06h00 – 09h00 Monday – Friday Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha & Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi 09h00 – 12h00 Monday – Friday Dudu “Lady D” Khoza 12h30 – 15h00 Monday – Friday Sifiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya & Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela 15h00 – 18h00 Monday – Friday Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe, Selby “Selbyonce” Mkhize & Nco Dube PRIME TIME SPORT (Victor Molefe (Monday – Friday 19h00 – 20h00) 20h00 – 00h00 Monday – Thursday Siyabonga Mhlongo 20:00 – 00h00 Fridays Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 00h00 – 03h00 Saturday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose 03h00 – 06h00 Saturday Lindani Hlophe 07h00 – 09h00 Saturday Zama Mseleku 09h00 – 12h00 Saturday Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe & Bingelela Mpanza 15h00 – 18h00 Saturday Khetha Gwala 21h00 – 00h00 Saturday Lindani Hlophe 00h00 – 03h00 Sunday Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 03h00 – 06h00 Sunday Nozipho Zulu 07h00 – 09h00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 09h00 – 12h00 Sunday Zanele Mbokazi 12h00 – 15h00 Sunday Lucky Nkosi 17h00 – 20h00 Sunday Thokozani Ndlovu 20h00 – 21h00 Sunday Boniswa Moto 21h00 – 00h00 Sunday Lucky Nkosi UKHOZI FM TV Neliswa Cele Muzi Mthabela Contributor Traffic Anchor Ayanda Msweli

Ukhozi FM invites listeners to embark on an exhilarating journey filled with entertainment, inspiration, and connection as the station continues to deliver on the SABC’s mandate to inform; educate and entertain. With a lineup bursting with talent and diversity, Ukhozi FM reaffirms its position as the unrivalled leader in South African radio.

Ukhozi FM Luhamba Phambili.

