MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM BUSINESS MANAGER IS NOT SUSPENDED

Johannesburg – Thursday, 1 February 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to address the false reports implying that Ukhozi FM Business Manager, Ms. Sbongi Ngcobo is under investigation and suspended.

Ms Ncgobo is not being investigated nor has she been suspended by the SABC as alleged in the public space. The SABC is aware of the variety of unsubstantiated allegations levelled against Ms Ngcobo and the irresponsible public statements, which are spearheaded by disgruntled individuals.

Whilst the SABC understands that the Corporation’s services and operations are in the public interest and the institution accounts to South African citizens, it has become increasingly imperative to appeal to anyone to ensure that information reported on, is without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts whether by distortion, exaggeration, or misrepresentation.

Ms Ngcobo remains the Business Manager of the SABC’s biggest radio station, which she has successfully led and achieved great milestones, with the recent accolade from the 2023 Radio Awards, where the station was declared the PBS Radio Station of the year.

All information pertaining to the status of SABC employees, will only be communicated by the Corporation’s designated Communications Office and not individuals positioning themselves as voices of authority, with no allocated mandate from the SABC.

