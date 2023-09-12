MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM ANNOUNCES NOZIPHO ZULU AS THE WINNER OF THE WINNIE MAHLANGU FEMALE PRESENTER SEARCH 2023

Durban, Tuesday, 12 September 2023 – Ukhozi FM, South Africa’s leading radio station, which is part of the SABC’s radio portfolio, is thrilled to announce Nozipho Zulu from KwaZulu-Natal as the winner of the highly anticipated Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search for 2023. Nozipho Zulu emerged victorious after an intense competition that saw 2000 talented individuals from across the nation submit their demos in the hopes of becoming the next radio sensation. Launched in 2020, this year’s competition continued the station’s commitment to empowering women in media, through encouraging aspiring female presenters to showcase their skills and unique voices.

The Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, a tribute to the late legendary broadcaster Winnie Mahlangu, was a nationwide quest to discover the next female radio star. With an overwhelming response from hopefuls across the country, this competition once again aimed to unearth fresh talent in the radio industry.

The four-week voting phase, where listeners across the nation had the opportunity to vote for their favorite presenter candidate, combined with a comprehensive interview process with Ukhozi FM management, ensured that the most deserving candidate would be chosen to follow in the footsteps of previous winners.

Nozipho Zulu, now joins an illustrious list of talented broadcasters who have claimed the title in previous years. Zama Mseleku in 2020, Bingelela Mpanza in 2021, and Londa Mbatha in 2022 have all made significant contributions to Ukhozi FM and the broadcasting industry as a whole.

Nozipho Zulu, a dynamic and charismatic presenter, captivated the hearts of the audience with her magnetic personality and undeniable on-air presence. Her ability to connect with listeners and deliver compelling content set her apart as the standout choice for the coveted position.

Nozipho upon winning the competition said, “This journey has been nothing short of incredible. I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of such a radio icon as Winnie Mahlangu and look forward to bringing fresh energy and exciting content to Ukhozi FM’s loyal listeners.”

Pearl Maseko, Programmes Manager for Ukhozi FM commented, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our listeners and supporters who participated in the voting process. Your engagement and enthusiasm have been instrumental in making this search a resounding success.”

As part of her prize, Zulu will embark on a 12-month mentorship journey with Ukhozi FM. This invaluable opportunity will provide her with guidance and support from seasoned professionals, ensuring her growth and success in the world of radio broadcasting.

Ukhozi FM would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to Nozipho Zulu and express gratitude to all the talented individuals who participated in this year’s search. The station looks forward to seeing Nozipho flourish and make her mark as the newest addition to the Ukhozi FM family.

