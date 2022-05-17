MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM 2023-24 LINE-UP

Durban, Wednesday 8 March 2023 – Ukhozi fm is excited to announce its 2023 – 2024 lineup effective 1 April 2023.

The station continues to put delivery of the public mandate at the core of everything it does. It is the delivery of this public mandate, which informed the type of shows and presenters that the station will be moving forward with.

The station’s breakfast show, Vuka Africa Breakfast Show continues to be hosted by Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha alongside Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi every Monday to Friday 06h00 – 09h00.

Dudu “Lady D” Khoza, the Queen of the Airwaves maintains her 09h00 – 12h00 slot where she will continue to bring audiences what they have come to love from her in her show called Jabulujule.

The 12h30 – 15h00 slot will maintain Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya as well as Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela as they say Dankie 1223 while Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe and Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize drive us home in the afternoon with Woza Nabangani Bakho Monday to Friday 15h00 – 18h00.

Seasoned presenter Siyabonga Mhlongo rejoins the on-air team after doing a sterling job of launching the station’s vodcast, Ukhozi fm TV. Mhlongo will be hosting Ubusuku Obuhle Mondays to Thursdays 20h00 – 00h00.

Bingelela Mpanza, winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search in 2021, will join Bheka Mchunu on Sigiya Ngengoma, on Saturdays between 09h00 – 12h00.

Sundays see’s the station welcoming Londa Mbatha to the 03h00 – 06h00 timeslot as well as Zanele “MaZet-Zet” Mbokazi as the host of Indumiso on Sundays 09h00 – 12h00. Londa Mbatha is the latest winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search. As part of the prize, she won a one-year contract with the station, in the developmental slot where we groom talent.

Neliswa Cele will be the host of Ukhozi fm TV this fiscal, where we plan to refine content and actively target the youth, which has proven that they prefer visual media.

“Ukhozi FM continues to dominate and be a leader in the radio space. A combination of innovative campaigns; relevant and nation building topics and features, as well as the station’s popular presenters ensure that the station attracts and retains the large audience that it commands while satisfying client needs. We look forward to another exciting year that will further display why Ukhozi fm ‘Luhamba Phambili’,” said Sbongi Ngcobo, Ukhozi fm’s Business Manager.

See below for the updated 2023-24 Ukhozi FM Line-Up:

UKHOZI FM 2021 – 22 LINE-UP

Show Time Day of the Week Presenters 00h00 – 03h00 Sunday Zandile Zeal Dladla 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Thursday Nkosinathi Mshengu 03:00-05:00 Mondays Lucky Nkosi 03:00-05:00 Tuesday-Friday Phindi P Phewa 06:00 – 09:00 Monday – Friday Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi 09:00 – 12:00 Monday – Friday Dudu “Lady D” Khoza 12:30 – 15:00 Monday – Friday Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela 15:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe Selby “Selbeyonce“ Mkhize 20:00 – 00:00 Monday-Thursday Siyabonga Mhlongo 20:00 -00:00 Fridays Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 00:00-03:00 Friday – Saturday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose 03:00-06:00 Saturday Lindani “Leeh” Hlophe 06:00-07:00 Saturday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07:00-09:00 Saturday Lucky Nkosi 09:00-12:00 Saturday Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu Bingelela Mpanza 12h00 – 15h00 Saturday Mandla Magwaza 15h00 – 18h00 Saturday Khetha Gwala 18:00–21:00 Saturday Sports 21h00 – 00h00 Saturday Lee Hlophe 03:00-06:00 Sunday Londa Mbatha 06:00-07:00 Sunday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07h00 – 09h00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 09h00 – 12h00 Sunday Zanele Mbokazi 12h00 – 15h00 Sunday Nongcebo McKenzie 15:00-17:00 Sunday Sports 17:00-20:00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 20h00 – 21h00 Sunday Boniswa Moto 21:00-00:00 Sunday Lucky Nkosi Ukhozi fm TV Neliswa Cele

eThekwini, ngoLwesithathu mhlaka 8 March 2023 – Ukhozi fm lumemezele izinhlelo ezintsha zika-2023 – 2024 ezizoba emoyeni ngomhlaka-1 kuMbasa 2023.

Isiteshi sakho Ukhozi fm osithandayo sizwethulela uhla lwabasakazi kanye nezinhlelo zabo.

Uhlelo lwasekuseni, iVuka Africa Breakfast Show lusaqhubeka noSipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha ehambisana noNonhlanhla ‘Mroza’” Buthelezi kusukela ngoMsombuluko kuya kuLwesihlanu 06h00 – 09h00.

UDudu “Lady D” Khoza, isiphithiphithi soKhozi ugcina uhlelo lwakhe olungena ngo-09h00 – 12h00 lapho ezoqhubeka khona nokulethela izinhlelo ezijabulisayo futhi ezijulile ohlelweni iJabulujule.

Ngesikhathi sika-12h30 – 15h00 uSfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya kanye noZimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela bazothi Dankie 1223 ngoMsombuluko kuya kuLwesihlanu. Bese kuthi ngo 15h00 – 18h00 uKhathide “Tshatha” Ngobe noSelby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize basiyisa emakhaya ntambama neWoza Nabangani Bakho.

Umethuli wezinhlelo uSiyabonga Mhlongo usejoyine ithimba lasemoyeni ngemuva kokwenza umsebenzi oncomekayo wokwethula umsakazo, Ukhozi fm TV. UMhlongo uzobe eshayela uhlelo Ubusuku Obuhle ngoMsombuluko kuya kuLwesine ngo-20h00 – 00h00.

UBingelela Mpanza, owine uWinnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search ngo-2021, uzohlanganyela noBheka Mchunu kuSigiya Ngengoma, ngoMgqibelo ngo-09h00 – 12h00.

NgeSonto samukela uLonda Mbatha ohlelweni olusakaza ngo 03h00 – 06h00. Okunguyena owaphuma phambili kwiWinnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search ka 2022. Umsakazo ohamba phambili ubuyisa uqweqwe lomsakazi uZanele “MaZet Zet Mbokazi yena ozobe esakaza uhlelo Indumiso ngeSonto ngo-09h00 – 12h00

UNeliswa Cele uzobe esakaza ku Khozi fm TV okuyishashalazi elithandwa kakhulu intsha yethu

“Ukhozi fm, umsakazo wakho ohamba phambili uyohlale ukwethulela izinhlelo eziseqophelweni eliphambili, nezizihloko ezihlabahlosile. Abasakazi bakho obathandayo bayakuqinisekisa ukuthi isiteshi sakho sihlale siyintandokazi futhi sigcine abalaleli bethokozile futhi banelise nezidingo zamakhasimende namaklayenti. UKhozi fm luhamba Phambili” usho njalo uSbongi Ngcobo oyiBusiness Manager yomsakazo okhethwe iningi.

IZINHLELO KANYE NABASAKAZI BOKHOZI FM 2023 -2024

Show Time Day of the Week Presenters 00h00 – 03h00 Sunday Zandile Zeal Dladla 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Thursday Nkosinathi Mshengu 03:00-05:00 Mondays Lucky Nkosi 03:00-05:00 Tuesday-Friday Phindi P Phewa 06:00 – 09:00 Monday – Friday Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi 09:00 – 12:00 Monday – Friday Dudu “Lady D” Khoza 12:30 – 15:00 Monday – Friday Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela 15:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe Selby “Selbeyonce“ Mkhize 20:00 – 00:00 Monday-Thursday Siyabonga Mhlongo 20:00 -00:00 Fridays Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 00:00-03:00 Friday – Saturday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose 03:00-06:00 Saturday Lindani “Leeh” Hlophe 06:00-07:00 Saturday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07:00-09:00 Saturday Lucky Nkosi 09:00-12:00 Saturday Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu Bingelela Mpanza 12h00 – 15h00 Saturday Mandla Magwaza 15h00 – 18h00 Saturday Khetha Gwala 18:00–21:00 Saturday Sports 21h00 – 00h00 Saturday Lee Hlophe 03:00-06:00 Sunday Londa Mbatha 06:00-07:00 Sunday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07h00 – 09h00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 09h00 – 12h00 Sunday Zanele Mbokazi 12h00 – 15h00 Sunday Nongcebo McKenzie 15:00-17:00 Sunday Sports 17:00-20:00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 20h00 – 21h00 Sunday Boniswa Moto 21:00-00:00 Sunday Lucky Nkosi Ukhozi fm TV Neliswa Cele

