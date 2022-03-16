MEDIA STATEMENT | UKHOZI FM 2022-23 LINE-UP

Durban- Wednesday, 16 March 2022- Ukhozi FM, South Africa’s largest radio station by listenership will be introducing some line-up changes effective from 1 of April 2022 in line with SABC radio’s strategy.

Ukhozi FM will be introducing some line-up changes effective from the 01st of April 2022. The station reached a milestone of 8 million listeners in 2021 as per the October RAMS release and believes that this new lineup will comfortably catapult the station to the next level. The station had initially aimed to reach 8 million by 2023, but this came earlier than anticipated due to its popular personalities, strong campaigns both on and off air.

The station’s breakfast show gains an additional 30 minutes and will now broadcast from Monday to Friday between 06h00-09h00 and no longer 06h30-09h00. Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha and Nonhlanhla “Mroza “Buthelezi will continue to host this show following its success in the past year. The breakfast team will be joined by Mhlonishwa Sibisi who will be responsible for sport content.

Dudu “Lady D” Khoza, the Queen of the Airwaves maintains her 09h00-12h00 slot where she will continue to bring audiences what they have come to love for the past 27 years.

The 12h30-15h00 slot welcomes Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya as well as Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela. Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe rejoins Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize in the afternoon drive between 15h00-18h00 in the popular drive time slot.

The station is very excited to welcome new talent Bingelela Mpanza to the line-Up. Mpanza, the winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search in 2021, will be taking over the developmental slot on Sundays between 03h00 and 06h00, which was specifically designed for winner of this competition.

Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu will be making a much-anticipated return to host the popular Saturday Maskandi show, Sigiya Ngengoma, between 09h00 and 12h00. Sbu Buthelezi will continue to host the Sunday Gospel Show in the same time slot.

The station is very excited to launch its first ever vodcast from 1 April 2022 which will be called Ukhozi fm TV. This vodcast will be hosted by popular and seasoned presenter Siyabonga Mhlongo. Mhlongo brings a wealth of broadcast experience as well as his exceptional interview skills to the vodcast which will be released Mondays to Fridays covering various topics that are bound to contribute to our listeners’ well-being. Digital migration as well as audience patterns of consuming video on demand contributed immensely to the station’s decision to launch a vodcast. A large portion of the station’s audience consume digital platforms daily and with the station’s 360-degree approach to targeting its audiences, launching a vodcast was a natural move for the station.

“Ukhozi FM continues to dominate and be a leader in the radio space. A combination of innovative campaigns, relevant and nation building topics and features as well as the station’s popular presenters, ensure that the station attracts and retains the large audience that it commands while satisfying client needs. We look forward to another exciting year that will further display why Ukhozi FM ‘Luhamba Phambili’”, said Sbongi Ngcobo, Ukhozi FM Business Manager.

See below for the updated 2022-23 Ukhozi FM Line-Up:

UKHOZI FM 2022 – 23 LINE-UP

Show Time Day of the Week Presenters 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Thursday Nkosinathi Mshengu 00h00 – 03h00 Friday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose 03:00 – 05:00 Mondays Lucky Nkosi 03:00 – 05:00 Tuesday – Friday Phindi P Phewa 05h00 – 06h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS 06:00 – 09:00 Monday – Friday Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi 09:00 – 12:00 Monday – Friday Dudu “Lady D” Khoza 12h00 – 12h30 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS 12:30 – 15:00 Monday – Friday Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela 15:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday Khathide ‘Tshatha” Ngobe Selby “Selbeyonce“ Mkhize 18h00 – 19h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS 19h00 – 20h00 Monday – Friday PRIME TIME SPORT 20:00 – 00:00 Monday-Thursday Nongcebo Mckenzie 20:00 – 00:00 Fridays Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 00:00-03:00 Saturday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose 03:00-06:00 Saturday Lindani “Leeh” Hlophe 06:00-07:00 Saturday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07:00-09:00 Saturday Lucky Nkosi 09:00-12:00 Saturday Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu 12h00 – 15h00 Saturday Mandla Magwaza 15h00 – 18h00 Saturday Khetha Gwala 18:00–21:00 Saturday SPORT 21h00 – 00h00 Saturday Lee Hlophe 00h00 – 03h00 Sunday Zandile “Zeal” Dladla 03:00 – 06:00 Sunday Bingelela Mpanza 06:00 – 07:00 Sunday CURRENT AFFAIRS 07h00 – 09h00 Sunday Thokozani “MaMkhize” Ndlovu 09h00 – 12h00 Sunday Sbu Buthelezi 12h00 – 15h00 Sunday Nkosinathi Mshengu 15:00 – 17:00 Sunday SPORT 17:00 – 20:00 Sunday Thokozani MaMkhize Ndlovu 20h00 – 21h00 Sunday Boniswa Moto 21:00 – 00:00 Sunday Lucky Nkosi 00:00 – 03:00 Sunday Thokozani “Mafresh” Mpungose VODCASTS Monday – Friday Siyabonga Mhlongo

