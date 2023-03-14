MEDIA STATEMENT | TRUFM EMBRACES STABILITY, SMALL WEEKEND CHANGES TO LINEUP

Gqeberha – Tuesday, 14 March 2023 – Trufm has grown its audience by more than 65% in the last year, and its expansion to the entire Eastern Cape, has established the station as a true regional radio station. In line with these developments, the station’s line up will remain largely unchanged from 1 April 2023.

The breakfast show, truBreakfast, will continue with hosts Boyz Mpunzi, Sinazo Yolwa and Luyolo Mkalipi on sports updates every Monday to Friday from 06h00 – 09h00. truExperience will remain unchanged with Babalwa Gxowa every Monday to Friday from 09h00 – 11h30. The people’s person, Silulami “Slujah” Bunu, will also continue to host Lunchtime Shandis every Monday to Friday from 12h00 – 15h00. Drive326EC will see hosts Reggie Solani, AJ Maclean and Sanele Nongauza return to their driving chair as they take us home from 15h00-18h00. Bathandwa ‘Mam K’ Kwatsha maintains her spirit-filled 19h00-22h00 slot on Hlalani kum, mna ndihlale kuni, which broadcasts every Monday to Thursday.

To ensure that the station’s sound remains relevant to its youth audience, After Hours will receive a new format with new host Yanga Jaca from Sunday to Thursday 22h00-00h00. Simo Zokwana will be the new host of The Avenue which broadcasts on Saturdays from 15h00-18h00, and Luzuko ‘Dee Luks’ Ngantweni will be the new host of Urban Exchange on Sundays from 12h00-15h00. The station is pleased to welcome 2023 truTalent winner, Ntombozuko Balintuli, as the host of the 00h00-03h00 time slot on Saturday and Sundays and Masonwabe as the resident DJ on Drive326EC.

Loyiso Bala, Eastern Cape Combo Business Manager said “Trufm’s phenomenal growth over the last year is proof that the station has found a home in the hearts of young people across the Eastern Cape.” . He further stated “I’m looking forward to seeing more of this growth in the coming year as the station continues to carve out its distinct identity as a youth media platform that is ‘like no one else’.”

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590