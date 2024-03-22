MEDIA STATEMENT | TRUFM ANNOUNCES TRUTALENT WINNERS AND NEW LINE-UP FOR 2024/2025

Gqeberha – Friday, 22 March 2024 – trufm, the Eastern Cape’s youth radio station, has revealed the winners of its truTalent competition and unveiled its lineup for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. The announcement took place at the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel during the hotel’s third anniversary celebration. In partnership with Vodacom and the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), trufm conducted a three-month tour across the Eastern Cape to find talented radio presenters and DJs.

Listeners were given the chance to vote for their favourite radio presenter, sports presenter, and DJ. This year saw a significant increase in participation, with 202,371 votes cast, which was a 130% rise from last year’s competition.

Thembalethu Hope Maweni won the Radio Presenter category, Bongumsa Makaba claimed the Sports Presenter category, and Athenkosi Ndzombane emerged as the winner in the DJ category. Each winner will receive a one-year contract with the station, cash prizes, and Vodacom data.

Looking ahead to the 2024/2025 season, trufm has revamped and reshuffled its lineup with the addition of fresh and experienced presenters, reaffirming its commitment to its youthful audience and enhancing its brand promise as the voice of the Eastern Cape’s youth.

Radio Award winner, Thembela King Booi, joins the station as the anchor of the afternoon drive time show, “truDrive”, airing Mondays – Fridays from 15h00 to 18h00. He will be joined by Sinesipho Booi as the co-presenter. Sinesipho made her mark as a presenter on the local community radio station, Nkqubela FM, as well as a field presenter for news channel. Sanele Nongauza will remain with the team as the sports presenter.

Mam K, whose presenting responsibilities have extended beyond trufm, will still anchor “Hlalani Kum Mna Ndihlale Kuni” on Mondays and Tuesdays from 19h00 to 22h00. On Wednesdays from 19h00 to 22h00, Onela Sigobelwana, a Christian influencer and former presenter on Kumkani FM, will host a new faith show called “Abide in Him”. On Thursdays from 19h00 to 22h00, Abongile Mangala will host a gospel show called “Thirst For Life”.

Every Friday and Saturday from 21h00 to 00h00, the multi-talented television and radio presenter, Samora Mangesi, will be the new host of “truHits”.

Luzuko “Kemp” Qoba will be the new presenter for “trufm Top 30” on Saturdays from 09h00 to 12h00. Kemp has 10 years of experience in radio and cut his teeth on Nkqubela FM as well as Bay FM.

Siya Citwa, who started his radio career at Rhodes Music Radio before moving to Bay FM and finally Algoa FM, will host two new shows over the weekend: “The Urban Playground” on Saturdays from 12h00 to 15h00 and “Sunday Cruise” on Sundays from 15h00 to 17h00.

The station is also excited to welcome back AJ Mclean as the host of a new music show called “Choose Yourself” on Sundays from 12h00 to 15h00, and former truTalent winner, Ntombozuko Balintulo, as the host of “The Last Round” also on Sundays from 18h00 to 21h00.

Loyiso Bala, Business Manager for EC Combo, said, ‘trufm’s announcement of the truTalent winners and the new lineup for the 2024-2025 season marks an exciting chapter for trufm. With fresh talents and seasoned presenters, trufm continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication of providing quality entertainment and staying true to its commitment as the voice of our region’s youth.’

See the full line up:

Time Chanel Name of Show Team Monday – Friday 03:00 – 06:00 The Grind Hlumela Qabo Monday – Friday 06:00 – 09:00 truBreakfast Makhosandile “Boyz” Mpunzi & Sinazo Yolwa (Co-host) Sport: Luyolo Mkaliphi Monday – Friday 09:00 – 11:30 truExperience Babalwa Gxowa Monday – Friday 11:30 – 12:00 30 Minutes Live Current Affairs Monday – Friday 12:00 – 15:00 Lunchtime Shandis Silulami “Slujah” Bunu Monday – Friday 15:00 – 18:00 truDrive Thembela King Booi & Sinesipho Booi Sport: Sanele Nongauza Monday – Thursday 18:00 – 18:30 truNews@6 Current Affairs Monday – Thursday 18:30 – 19:00 Incoko Zizipho Mpopoma Monday & Tuesday 19:00 – 22:00 Hlalani Kum Mna Ndihlale Kuni Bathandwa “MamK” Kwatsha Wednesday 19:00 – 22:00 Abide in Him Onela Sigobelwana Thursday 19:00 – 22:00 Thirst For Life Abongile Mangala Sunday – Thursday 22:00 – 00:00 Night Cap Yanga Mayor Jaca Friday & Saturday 18:00 – 21:00 The 411 DJ Anda Friday & Saturday 21:00 – 00:00 truHits Samora Mangesi Saturday 06:00 – 06:30 Interchange Current Affairs Saturday 06:30 – 09h00 Fresh Start Zizipho Mpopoma Sport: Azile Maka Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 Trufm top 30 Luzuko “Kemp” Qoba Saturday 12:00 – 15:00 The Urban Playground Siya Citwa Saturday 15:00 – 18:00 A2Zee Simo Zokwana Sport: Azile Maka Sunday 06:00 – 09:00 Isingqi Sezulu Abongile Mangala Sunday 09:00 – 12:00 7 Colours Sima Fiyo Sunday 12:00 – 15:00 Choose Yourself AJ Maclean Sunday 15:00 – 17:00 Sunday Cruise Siya Citwa Sport: Azile Maka Sunday 17:00 – 18:00 News Review Current Affairs Sunday 18:00 – 21:00 The Last Round Ntombozuko Balintulo Sunday 21:00 – 22:00 Upskill Silk Damoyi

