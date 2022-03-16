MEDIA STATEMENT | trufm 2022-23 LINE-UP

Gqeberha-Wednesday, 16 March 2022– trufm is excited to announce its line-up changes that aim to solidify the station’s sound to resonate with its young audience, as well as position it as the credible voice to the youth.

Fresh voices joining the station are Sinazo Yolwa, Khanyisa Jaceni, Sima Fiyo, Dali Jalmeni, Simo Jokwana, Abongile Mangala and Azile Maka. Boys Mpunzi will be the new host of TruMornings, with acclaimed TV presenter and actress, Sinazo Yolwa, as the co-host. Tik Tok star, Khanyisa Jaceni, will be contributing on the show with her popular #thebottomline feature.

Reggie Solani and AJ McClean will bring their vibrant and informative style to the Drive326 while Babalwa G and Slujah Bunu will be the new hosts of truExperience and the Midday Frequency, now called the Lunchtime Shandis, respectively.

Sima Fiyo, fresh from 5FM, joins the station to host the trufm Top30 and The Nest, now called The Golden Circle, and Dali Jalmeni will join the Saturday Show Down team as the new anchor.

The well-known motivational speaker, Abongile Mangala, will be the new host of Isingqi Sezulu on Sunday mornings and a brand-new show called, The Last Round, will round off our Sunday line-up with host Simo Zokwana.

The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, says, “trufm has always been at the forefront of introducing new talent to the radio industry, and will continue to be a great talent hub for many aspiring radio personalities. With the new line-up and approach, we’ve guaranteed that the station stays current with our listeners’ evolving media consumption trends.”

See below for the updated 2022-23 trufm Line-Up:

Time Chanel Name of Show Team 03:00 – 06:00 The Grind Hlumela Qabo 06:00 – 09:00 truBreakfast Makhosandile “Boyz” Mpunzi ( host) Sinazo Yolwa ( Co-host) Luyolo Mkaliphi ( Sport) Elethu Mtiki ( Producer) 09:00 – 11:30 truExperience Babalwa Gxowa Gcobisa Cakwe ( Producer) 11:30 – 12:00 truNews Ayabonga Kekana ( Current Affairs) 12:00 – 15:00 Lunchtime Shandis Silulami “ Slujah” Bunu Asive Sotashe ( Producer) 15:00 – 18:00 The Drive 326 EC Reggie Solani ( host) AJ Mclean ( Co-host) Sanele Nongauza (Sport) Monwabisi Mbelekane ( Producer) 18:00 – 21:00 ( Friday) The 411 Anda Nkatu 18:30 – 19:00 ( Mon – Thursday) Incoko Zizipho Mpopoma Silk Damoyi ( Producer) 19:00 – 22:00 Hlalani Kum Bathandwa Kwatsha Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer) 22:00 – 01:00 After Hours Luzuko “Dee Lukes” Ngantweni 01:00 – 03:00 Automation Automation

Saturday

Time Chanel Name of the show Team 05:30 – 06:00 Interchange Gift Nongqoto ( Current Affairs) 06:00 – 08:30 The Saturday Showdown Dali Jalmeni ( Host) Zizipho Mpopoma ( Co-host) Azile Maka ( Sport) Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer) 08:30 – 09:00 Kids corner Zizipho Mpopoma 09:00 – 12:00 Trufm top 30 Sima Fiyo 12:00 – 15:00 The Urban Exchange ( Hip hop Edition) Yakheem 15:00 – 18:00 The Avenue Yanga Jaca 18:00 – 21:00 The 411 Anda Nkatu 21:00 – 00:00 truHits Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane 00:00 – 06:00 Automation Automation

Sunday

Time Chanel Name of the show Team 06:00 – 09:00 Faith Connect Abongile Mangala 09:00 – 12:00 The Nest Sima Fiyo 12:00 – 15:00 The Urban Exchange ( R&B Edition) Yanga Jaca 15:00 – 17:00 Sunday Cruize Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane 17:00 – 18:00 News Review Current Affairs 18:00 – 21:00 The Last round Simo Zokwana 21:00 – 22:00 UpSkill Silk Damoyi 22:00 – 01:00 After Hours Luzuko “ Dee Lukes” Ngantweni 01:00 – 03:00 Automation Automation

