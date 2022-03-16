MEDIA STATEMENT | trufm 2022-23 LINE-UP

 

Gqeberha-Wednesday, 16 March 2022trufm is excited to announce its line-up changes that aim to solidify the station’s sound to resonate with its young audience, as well as position it as the credible voice to the youth.

Fresh voices joining the station are Sinazo Yolwa, Khanyisa Jaceni, Sima Fiyo, Dali Jalmeni, Simo Jokwana, Abongile Mangala and Azile Maka.  Boys Mpunzi will be the new host of TruMornings, with acclaimed TV presenter and actress, Sinazo Yolwa, as the co-host. Tik Tok star, Khanyisa Jaceni, will be contributing on the show with her popular #thebottomline feature.

Reggie Solani and AJ McClean will bring their vibrant and informative style to the Drive326 while Babalwa G and Slujah Bunu will be the new hosts of truExperience and the Midday Frequency, now called the Lunchtime Shandis, respectively.

Sima Fiyo, fresh from 5FM, joins the station to host the trufm Top30 and The Nest, now called The Golden Circle, and Dali Jalmeni will join the Saturday Show Down team as the new anchor.

The well-known motivational speaker, Abongile Mangala, will be the new host of Isingqi Sezulu on Sunday mornings and a brand-new show called, The Last Round, will round off our Sunday line-up with host Simo Zokwana.

The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, says, “trufm has always been at the forefront of introducing new talent to the radio industry, and will continue to be a great talent hub for many aspiring radio personalities. With the new line-up and approach, we’ve guaranteed that the station stays current with our listeners’ evolving media consumption trends.”

See below for the updated 2022-23 trufm Line-Up:

Time Chanel

Name of Show

Team

03:00 – 06:00

The Grind

Hlumela Qabo

06:00 – 09:00

truBreakfast

Makhosandile “Boyz” Mpunzi ( host)

Sinazo Yolwa ( Co-host)

Luyolo Mkaliphi ( Sport)

Elethu Mtiki ( Producer)

09:00 – 11:30

truExperience

Babalwa Gxowa

Gcobisa Cakwe ( Producer)

11:30 – 12:00

truNews

Ayabonga Kekana ( Current  Affairs)

12:00 – 15:00

Lunchtime Shandis

Silulami “ Slujah” Bunu

Asive Sotashe ( Producer)

15:00 – 18:00

The Drive 326 EC

Reggie Solani ( host)

AJ Mclean ( Co-host)

Sanele Nongauza (Sport)

Monwabisi Mbelekane ( Producer)

18:00 – 21:00 ( Friday)

The 411

Anda Nkatu

18:30 – 19:00 ( Mon – Thursday)

Incoko

Zizipho Mpopoma

Silk Damoyi ( Producer)

19:00 – 22:00

Hlalani Kum

Bathandwa Kwatsha

Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer)

22:00 – 01:00

After Hours

Luzuko “Dee Lukes” Ngantweni

01:00 – 03:00

Automation

Automation

 

Saturday

Time Chanel

Name of the show

Team

05:30 – 06:00

Interchange

Gift Nongqoto ( Current Affairs)

06:00 – 08:30

The Saturday Showdown

Dali Jalmeni ( Host)

Zizipho Mpopoma ( Co-host)

Azile Maka ( Sport)

Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer)

08:30 – 09:00

Kids corner

Zizipho Mpopoma

09:00 – 12:00

Trufm top 30

Sima Fiyo

12:00 – 15:00

The Urban Exchange ( Hip hop Edition)

Yakheem

15:00 – 18:00

The Avenue

Yanga Jaca

18:00 – 21:00

The 411

Anda Nkatu

21:00 – 00:00

truHits

Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane

00:00 – 06:00

Automation

Automation

 

Sunday

Time Chanel

Name of the show

Team

06:00 – 09:00

Faith Connect

Abongile Mangala

09:00 – 12:00

The Nest

Sima Fiyo

12:00 – 15:00

The Urban Exchange ( R&B Edition)

Yanga Jaca

15:00 – 17:00

Sunday Cruize

Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane

17:00 – 18:00

News Review

Current Affairs

18:00 – 21:00

The Last round

Simo Zokwana

21:00 – 22:00

UpSkill

Silk Damoyi

22:00 – 01:00

After Hours

Luzuko “ Dee Lukes” Ngantweni

01:00 – 03:00

Automation

Automation

