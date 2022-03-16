MEDIA STATEMENT | trufm 2022-23 LINE-UP

Gqeberha-Wednesday, 16 March 2022– trufm is excited to announce its line-up changes that aim to solidify the station’s sound to resonate with its young audience, as well as position it as the credible voice to the youth.
Fresh voices joining the station are Sinazo Yolwa, Khanyisa Jaceni, Sima Fiyo, Dali Jalmeni, Simo Jokwana, Abongile Mangala and Azile Maka. Boys Mpunzi will be the new host of TruMornings, with acclaimed TV presenter and actress, Sinazo Yolwa, as the co-host. Tik Tok star, Khanyisa Jaceni, will be contributing on the show with her popular #thebottomline feature.
Reggie Solani and AJ McClean will bring their vibrant and informative style to the Drive326 while Babalwa G and Slujah Bunu will be the new hosts of truExperience and the Midday Frequency, now called the Lunchtime Shandis, respectively.
Sima Fiyo, fresh from 5FM, joins the station to host the trufm Top30 and The Nest, now called The Golden Circle, and Dali Jalmeni will join the Saturday Show Down team as the new anchor.
The well-known motivational speaker, Abongile Mangala, will be the new host of Isingqi Sezulu on Sunday mornings and a brand-new show called, The Last Round, will round off our Sunday line-up with host Simo Zokwana.
The station’s Business Manager, Loyiso Bala, says, “trufm has always been at the forefront of introducing new talent to the radio industry, and will continue to be a great talent hub for many aspiring radio personalities. With the new line-up and approach, we’ve guaranteed that the station stays current with our listeners’ evolving media consumption trends.”
See below for the updated 2022-23 trufm Line-Up:
|
Time Chanel
|
Name of Show
|
Team
|
03:00 – 06:00
|
The Grind
|
Hlumela Qabo
|
06:00 – 09:00
|
truBreakfast
|
Makhosandile “Boyz” Mpunzi ( host)
Sinazo Yolwa ( Co-host)
Luyolo Mkaliphi ( Sport)
Elethu Mtiki ( Producer)
|
09:00 – 11:30
|
truExperience
|
Babalwa Gxowa
Gcobisa Cakwe ( Producer)
|
11:30 – 12:00
|
truNews
|
Ayabonga Kekana ( Current Affairs)
|
12:00 – 15:00
|
Lunchtime Shandis
|
Silulami “ Slujah” Bunu
Asive Sotashe ( Producer)
|
15:00 – 18:00
|
The Drive 326 EC
|
Reggie Solani ( host)
AJ Mclean ( Co-host)
Sanele Nongauza (Sport)
Monwabisi Mbelekane ( Producer)
|
18:00 – 21:00 ( Friday)
|
The 411
|
Anda Nkatu
|
18:30 – 19:00 ( Mon – Thursday)
|
Incoko
|
Zizipho Mpopoma
Silk Damoyi ( Producer)
|
19:00 – 22:00
|
Hlalani Kum
|
Bathandwa Kwatsha
Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer)
|
22:00 – 01:00
|
After Hours
|
Luzuko “Dee Lukes” Ngantweni
|
01:00 – 03:00
|
Automation
|
Automation
Saturday
|
Time Chanel
|
Name of the show
|
Team
|
05:30 – 06:00
|
Interchange
|
Gift Nongqoto ( Current Affairs)
|
06:00 – 08:30
|
The Saturday Showdown
|
Dali Jalmeni ( Host)
Zizipho Mpopoma ( Co-host)
Azile Maka ( Sport)
Lwazi Mpofu ( Producer)
|
08:30 – 09:00
|
Kids corner
|
Zizipho Mpopoma
|
09:00 – 12:00
|
Trufm top 30
|
Sima Fiyo
|
12:00 – 15:00
|
The Urban Exchange ( Hip hop Edition)
|
Yakheem
|
15:00 – 18:00
|
The Avenue
|
Yanga Jaca
|
18:00 – 21:00
|
The 411
|
Anda Nkatu
|
21:00 – 00:00
|
truHits
|
Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane
|
00:00 – 06:00
|
Automation
|
Automation
Sunday
|
Time Chanel
|
Name of the show
|
Team
|
06:00 – 09:00
|
Faith Connect
|
Abongile Mangala
|
09:00 – 12:00
|
The Nest
|
Sima Fiyo
|
12:00 – 15:00
|
The Urban Exchange ( R&B Edition)
|
Yanga Jaca
|
15:00 – 17:00
|
Sunday Cruize
|
Amanda “ Mandy” Mzamane
|
17:00 – 18:00
|
News Review
|
Current Affairs
|
18:00 – 21:00
|
The Last round
|
Simo Zokwana
|
21:00 – 22:00
|
UpSkill
|
Silk Damoyi
|
22:00 – 01:00
|
After Hours
|
Luzuko “ Dee Lukes” Ngantweni
|
01:00 – 03:00
|
Automation
|
Automation
ENDS
Issued By: SABC
Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing
ntuligm@sabc.co.za |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153