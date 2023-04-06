MEDIA STATEMENT | TICKETS GO ON SALE FOR THE HIGHLY COVETED METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 06 April 2023 – The nominations are in, and tickets go on sale today, 06 April 2023 for the prestigious METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA’s)!

The MMA’s will be hosted at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela Mpumalanga, on Saturday 06 May 2023 and broadcast live on SABC 1 with additional content available on SABC+ (available to download from Apple and Android App Stores).

Tickets can be purchased via Computicket from 17:00 at:

https://tickets.computicket.com/event/metro_fm_music_awards_2023/7215601/7215688/37771

The tickets will be sold as follows:

Golden Circle – R500;

Lower Stands – R300;

Upper Stands – R150.

METRO FM Business Manager Kina Nhlengethwa stated, “We are very excited to announce that tickets for the return of this high powered industry event are going on sale. Considering our incredible line-up of talent from which the winners will be announced, we expect that many fans and music lovers will rush to book their spot for the evening”.

With the relaunch of the awards, METRO FM called on all record labels and independent artists to submit music eligible for entry. The SABC received over a staggering 900 entries, following the announcement of the return of the event in January 2023.

The public can vote for their favourite nominees across various categories with voting lines currently open and closing on 30 April 2023 at midnight, with the exception of the ‘Song of the Year’ category that closes on 06 May 2023 at 21h00.

To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts.

USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

List of nominees can be viewed at here

More information for the awards can be accessed on these websites http://www.metrofm.co.za and www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za/ and the station’s social media platforms:

Facebook: METROFMSA

Twitter: @METROFMSA

Instagram: METROFMSA

TikTok: METROFMSA

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590