MEDIA STATEMENT | THOBELA FM’S 63rd BIRTHDAY MONTH ACTIVATIONS

Polokwane – Thursday, 01 June 2023 – Today, Thobela FM is celebrating 63 years of broadcasting, which is a major milestone to achieve. However, for Thobela FM, age has certainly not taken a hold of its performance in the industry. Thobela FM is still the number one (1) radio station in Limpopo and the top five (5) ALS (African Language Station) most listened to station in South Africa.

Thobela FM intends to give its listeners around Limpopo (Sekgosese Moshate), Polokwane, Soshanguve and Centurion surroundings, fabulous and memorable experiences through various activations to celebrate its birthday month.

The birthday activities are as follows:

01 June

Broadcasting of Thobela FM shows at the SABC Polokwane foyer and live performances from artists and poets the entire day including cutting of the birthday cake.

03 June

Soshanguve Crossing Mall activations and Top 30 live broadcast and goodies giveaways.

Saturday evening at Cofi Centurion (live OB), DJing and dancing till late night.

04 June

Sunday church service live recording and OB at Praise Tabernacle Church in Soshanguve.

10 June

Moshate Party

The station will go celebrate with its core listeners in Sekgosese village. There will be a whole lot of engagement and entertainment on this day.

DJing

Give aways to listeners

Live broadcasts

Traditional Dancing/Singing

24 June

On the 24 June, the station will be hosting an activation in representation of its age (63). It is the station‘s culture to celebrate at one of our lucky listeners houses. The station runs a competition where any listener staying at a house number like the number of years the station is celebrating stands a chance of winning a prize including a live broadcast at his/her house. Listeners that are staying at house number 63 will be encouraged to send an SMS (SMS Line) to enter the competition. The competition will run from 05 June 2023 until 12 June 2023. The exact venue for the activation #House63 will be determined by the on-air competition, the house of the winner selected will be our broadcast location.

30 June

This will be a first for Thobela FM, taking the Mahlakung Drama Series out to the people in live theatre style (Library Gardens). The theatre act will be closing the birthday festivities for the month of June 2023.

Do come celebrate with us!

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590