MEDIA STATEMENT | THOBELA FM SADDENED BY PASSING OF JOHANNA SEBOISHI SELOGA

Polokwane – Tuesday, 24 October 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Limpopo based radio station Thobela FM, has learnt with heavy hearts the passing of its presenter Johanna Seboishi Seloga (JJ Menu) who passed away on Monday 23 October 2023.

JJ Menu joined Thobela FM in 2007 and presented many shows including ‘Thoba Matswalo’, and ‘Re mmogo’. JJ was quite popular with the Sunday Show ‘Lesang bana’ and was also producing the programme ‘Moremogolo’.

Her presence on-air and at the station will be sorely missed.

Limpopo Combo Business Manager Madikana Matjila says, “We all are hurt by JJ’s passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all our listeners. We hurt also that millions of children and families have lost a servant, as JJ delivered with passion our children’s religions programming, as well as our all-time favourite ‘Moremogolo’ where she served as a producer. We wish to lastly thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support in this difficult time.”

The SABC extends its condolences to the family and colleagues at large.

