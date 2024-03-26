MEDIA STATEMENT | THOBELA FM ANNOUNCES LINE-UP FOR 2024-25

Polokwane – Tuesday, 26 March 2024 – Thobela FM will be introducing major changes for the 2024/25 line-up with the purpose of attracting and retaining loyal listeners in line with their needs, looking at the demands and environmental changes within the radio landscape. These changes will be effective from 1 April 2024. The changes were announced today on the ‘Tabakgolo Talk Show’ between 12h00 and 13h00.

The Morning drive show, ’Ditlalemiso’ broadcast from 06h00 to 09h00, Monday to Friday, will be co-hosted by Leonard “Lenny T” Legodi and adding the dynamic Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho. Lethabo is an experienced skilled presenter, with a history of working on both Radio and Television Industries.

Veteran presenter Mankoko Mokhari will be presenting ‘Eba Lenna’.

The afternoon drive show ‘Ntshirogele’ will be presented well-known Radio presenter and Tv Personality Skhumbuzo Mbata and he will be joined by the Madam Speaker of the airwaves Poelano Setwaba.

On Sunday mornings from 02h00-06h00, listeners will continue with ‘Exton Mmoue’. The station’s Youth Show ‘Moswa Le Bokamoso’ broadcast Monday to Friday from 21h00 to 22h00, will hosted by a new presenter who will be scouted through a talent search competition. ‘Weekend Monate Breakfast’ will be hosted by Dynamic presenter Nkgadimeng Kekana.

Mr Madikana Matjila, Limpopo Business Manager said “We are excited and looking forward to greater opportunities and attracting new listeners with the exciting line up ”.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing) Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590