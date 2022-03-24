MEDIA STATEMENT | THOBELA FM 2022-23 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Thursday, 24 March 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Limpopo based radio station Thobela FM, is introducing changes to its 2022/23 line-up to better serve its listeners’ needs and in line with the changing radio landscape. These changes will be effected from the 01 April 2022.

The Morning drive show, ‘Ditlalemeso’ will now be broadcast for three hours from 06h00 – 09h00 between Monday and Friday. Lenny T Legodi and Poelano “Madam Speaker” Setoaba will continue hosting the show, with Aubrey Pheeha joining the team on production. Pheeha has been producing the station’s lifestyle show ‘E ba Lenna’. Pheeha brings in a wealth of experience and expertise to the team having produced the station’s various shows over the past eight (8) years.

‘E ba le nna’, a show introduced for the first-time last year – airing from Monday to Friday between 13h00 – 15h00, will continue with its focus on continental issues, service delivery, economic matters, the empowerment of men and women, and labourers in the formal and informal sectors. The show will still be hosted by the well vested Nkgadimeng Kekana with a new producer, Lorraine Mahlo.

Thobela FM has increased the night talk show, ‘Moremogolo’ running hours from 22h00 – 01h00 for four days in a week due to listener’s demand. Happiness Maake continues to host the show unpacking all the uncomfortable conversations that build the societal moral compass.

The station is bringing the vibrant, elegant and bubbly Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho to host the stations hybrid radio meets TV show ‘the weekend breakfast’. This show will be produced by the award-winning producer Isaac Mashila. The show will feature on Thobela FM’s digital platforms.

Kgabo “The C-Lecta boy” Mokgonyana will now host Thobela FM’s ‘Top 30’ charts show on Saturday’s. Mokgonyana has been hosting ‘Party Time’ and producing the ‘Ditlameso’ breakfast show.

Skhumbuzo “The immaculate” Mbatha will now mesmerise the audience on Sunday’s on ‘Melodii Ya Boiketlo’ playing all the soulful sounds.

“I am excited that the station will now maximise its reach to offer audio-visual content on our different digital platforms in a form hybrid shows. These changes will also connect us better with our listeners and position the station as the epicentre for knowledge and entertainment” commented Madikana Matjila, Thobela FM’s Business Manager.

The public can tune into Thobela FM on 87.6 MHZ – 92.1 MHZ and Channel 621 on Openview.

Issued By: SABC

