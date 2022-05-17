MEDIA STATEMENT | THE THOBELA FM GOSPEL FESTIVAL 2022 WAS A MONUMENTAL SUCCESS

Polokwane- Monday, 19 December 2022 – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Thobela FM brought back the ever-popular Thobela FM Gospel Music festival with a bang this past weekend, attracting an audience of more than 10,000.

The event was not only a Gospel festival, but a prayer day for families which crossed over into the next day under the theme of “We Are Conquerors”. Gospel fans from across the province attended the praise and worship event that attracted a record number of attendees who participated with no incident. SABC Plus, the public broadcaster’s new OTT digital platform also streamed the event live, expanding the concert’s reach even further to audiences who were unable to physically attend.

Performance highlights included sets by Bucy Radebe, Dr. Tumi, Thina Zungu, Psalmist Sefako, Peter Mabula, Omega, Urban Matjila, Sinky Mathe, Dr. Makhwiting, Wacha Mkhukhu, Mme Onicca, Luyanda Ramatswi, and many more of the country’s leading gospel artists.

“The return of Thobela FM’s Gospel Music Festival exceeded our expectations. Our listeners came out in numbers to support the festival in a way that we have not seen before,” says Madikana Matjila, Business Manager of the SABC’s Limpopo Combo which also includes Munghana Lonene FM and Phalaphala FM. “The Thobela FM brand is committed to ensuring that we provide our listeners with brand experiences that are in line with our values so we can continue to grow and expand in the marketplace. The live stream of the Festival on SABC Plus allowed the Thobela FM brand to be experienced by new audiences and we look forward to doing more of the same in the future”.

Thobela FM is SABC’s only radio station that broadcasts in Northern Sotho. For more information about Thobela FM, visit the stations website at http://www.thobelafm.co.za

ABOUT THE SABC PLUS APP

The SABC + streaming app provides the best that the SABC has to offer including 19 radio stations and 3 free-to-air television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

