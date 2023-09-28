THE SOUTH AFRICAN FILM AND TELEVISION EXCELLENCE TO BE TELEVISED ON S3

Johannesburg, 28 September 2023 – S3 is thrilled to bring another edition of the South African Film and Television Awards with the live broadcast on Saturday, 30 September 2023, kicking off with the red carpet at 19:30 and the awards at 20:00.

This year, the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards will be hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and TV Personality Lawrence Maleka. The hosts for the red carpet will be Multimedia personality Pamela Mtanga and Thabiso Makhubela from Expresso Breakfast Show.

The Awards honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry, as assessed by the judges. The various category winners are awarded a statuette, officially called the Golden Horn, and the title from each category.

From a performance perspective, the 17th South African Film and Television Awards opens with a grand collaboration between Sindi Dlathu and Tuks Senganga. Jesse Clegg will perform his latest hit single, “Called To Hear Your Voice”, and the show stopper is an electrifying performance by Mörda Ft Murumba Pitch, Tyler ICU and Tumelo.ZA.

The SABC’s Video Entertainment division scored a total of 51 nominations, including in the categories of Best TV Presenter, Best Actress in a TV Soap, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy and Most Popular TV Soap Or Telenovela in the public voting category.

Open Up to new worlds of industry recognition with the live broadcast of the South African Film and Television Awards on Saturday, 30th of September 2023, from 19:30.

