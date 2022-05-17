MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC WINS IN TOP COMPANIES SOUTH AFRICA REPUTATION INDEX RESULTS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 01 December 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was ranked first in the category of‘Government Enterprises: State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) – SABC’ at the 11TH edition of the annual Top Companies South Africa (TCSA) Reputation Index Results.

These awards are independently driven by Plus94 Research and Media Torque and Events, and according to their media statement “The TCSA Index measures how the public thinks feels, and behaves toward the country’s most well-known companies in 20 industrial sectors”.

Ms Gugu Ntuli, the SABC’s Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing stated “We are excited by this acknowledgement, as a scientific method is used in determining how the respective companies’ reputations and corporate brands are viewed. As an SOE, as well as a broadcasting media house, many efforts are taken to engage with many stakeholders we serve and this positive ranking in the TCSA indicates that our efforts are bearing fruit”.

